Australia vs India: Top 3 funny moments from the first Test

It was Virat Kohli, who had the last laugh

It was a historic day for the Indian fans as their team registered a memorable overseas Test victory by defeating the Aussies in the 1st Test match of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar trophy. It was also the team's 3rd Test win at overseas venues in 2018 and with this record, team India became the first Asian team to register 3 overseas wins in the same calendar year.

The game started with the visitors winning the toss and electing to bat first. India didn't have a good start on Day 1 as it lost both the openers early. What followed next was a rare failure from Virat Kohl. India suffered a mini-collapse as the vice-Captain Ajinkya Rahane was also sent back to the pavilion. However, small cameos from Rishabh Pant, Rohit Sharma and Ravi Ashwin along with a century by Cheteshwar Pujara took India's total to a fighting 250.

The Australian innings started with Aaron Finch walking back to the pavilion on the third ball as Ishant Sharma's delivery got the better of the Australia limited overs’ captain. The fall of wickets didn’t stop from there as wickets fell in quick successions and, in the end, it all came upon the shoulders of Travis Head, who, alongside the tail, took the team to a respectable total of 235.

India had a lead of 15 runs to carry in the second innings. The Indian team didn't lose a single wicket in the first 15 overs as Murali Vijay's slow but steady and KL Rahul's flawless style of play was one of the highlights of the day. Once Murali Vijay was dismissed, KL Rahul also departed back to the pavilion in a short time. Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli tried to build a partnership but the Indian captain was dismissed just before stumps on Day 3.

The first two sessions of Day 4 saw another masterclass from Cheteshwar Pujara, albeit, this time, the Indian vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane did well too. Both the batsmen scored a magnificent 71 and 70 respectively and with the help of a small cameo by Rishabh Pant, the visitors posted a target of 323. The Australian side's 2nd innings started on a poor note yet again as it lost both the openers early. Shaun Marsh and Travis Head’s pivotal partnership saw off day 4.

Ishant picked up Head's wicket as soon as the Day 5 started. Shaun Marsh still tried his best as he built a partnership with the Aussie captain Tim Paine but both were later dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah. The tailenders then did everything they could but an inspiring team-effort from the Indian side eventually put the match in India's favor.

Here we will have a look at the 3 funny moments from the game.

3. Virat Kohli's on-field dance

Virat Kohli is a kind of player who never tries to hide his on-field emotions. The 30-year-old is quite expressive and tries to display his emotions as much as he can. The Delhi-born lad already has a huge fanbase and remains the center of attraction most of the times he walks out to play.

On the 3rd day of the Adelaide Test, the Indian bowling line-up dismissed the hosts for 235 to hand Kohli's team a slender 15 run lead. This made him very happy as the Indian captain was seen doing a little jig and showing-off his dancing skills. This stole the show on the rain-interrupted day. Virat Kohli's dance moves also stormed the social media and the fans went crazy after watching the video.

