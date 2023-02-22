Australia vs India, Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live streaming details

The first semifinal of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup will see Australia take on India at Newlands in Cape Town on Thursday (February 23).

Australia are on a roll in the tournament. They are unbeaten so far, winning all their four group games to finish atop Group A. They faced South Africa in their last game and beat them comprehensively.

Bowling first, the Aussies did a fine job of restricting the Proteas to 124-6. In response, Tahlia McGrath scored a brilliant fifty (57 off 33) which helped her team chase down the total in the 17th over. Australia are riding with confidence and will fancy their chances of reaching the final.

India, meanwhile, finished the group stage in second, winning three of their four games. Their only loss came against England. They beat Ireland in their last game.

Batting first, Smriti Mandhana led the charge with 87 at the top of the order to power her side to 155. The Irish were then restricted to 54-2 at the end of 8.2 overs before rain arrived. No further play was possible, and the Women in Blue won the game by five runs by the DLS method. They will hope to fare better against the in-form Aussies.

Australia Women vs India Women Match Details

Match: Australia Women vs India Women, Semifinal 1, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023

Date and Time: February 23, 2022, Thursday; 06:30 pm IST

Venue: Newlands, Cape Town

Australia Women vs India Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Newlands is a balanced track. New ball bowlers may get some lateral movement off the surface. Batters can start playing their strokes freely once they get set, while spinners could come in handy late on.

Australia Women vs India Women Weather Forecast

Clear skies should greet both sides, with the temperature expected to hover between 17 and 24 degrees Celsius.

Australia Women vs India Women Probable XIs

Australia Women

Expect Alyssa Healy to return in place of Annabel Sutherland.

Probable XI

Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Meg Lanning (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

India Women

Don’t expect the India to make any changes to their winning combination.

Probable XI

Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Devika Vaidya, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Shikha Pandey, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh

Australia Women vs India Women Match Prediction

Australia are on a roll in the World Cup, but India could challenge them. There have seen plenty of close-fought contests between the two sides, and another one can be expected. Australia have a good balance and should reach the final.

Prediction: Australia to win

Australia Women vs India Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ HotStar

