Australia vs India, Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live streaming details

The first semifinal of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup will see Australia take on India at Newlands in Cape Town on Thursday (February 23).
Australia are on a roll in the tournament. They are unbeaten so far, winning all their four group games to finish atop Group A. They faced South Africa in their last game and beat them comprehensively.
Bowling first, the Aussies did a fine job of restricting the Proteas to 124-6. In response, Tahlia McGrath scored a brilliant fifty (57 off 33) which helped her team chase down the total in the 17th over. Australia are riding with confidence and will fancy their chances of reaching the final.
India, meanwhile, finished the group stage in second, winning three of their four games. Their only loss came against England. They beat Ireland in their last game.
Batting first, Smriti Mandhana led the charge with 87 at the top of the order to power her side to 155. The Irish were then restricted to 54-2 at the end of 8.2 overs before rain arrived. No further play was possible, and the Women in Blue won the game by five runs by the DLS method. They will hope to fare better against the in-form Aussies.
Australia Women vs India Women Match Details
Match: Australia Women vs India Women, Semifinal 1, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023
Date and Time: February 23, 2022, Thursday; 06:30 pm IST
Venue: Newlands, Cape Town
Australia Women vs India Women Pitch Report
The pitch at Newlands is a balanced track. New ball bowlers may get some lateral movement off the surface. Batters can start playing their strokes freely once they get set, while spinners could come in handy late on.
Australia Women vs India Women Weather Forecast
Clear skies should greet both sides, with the temperature expected to hover between 17 and 24 degrees Celsius.
Australia Women vs India Women Probable XIs
Australia Women
Expect Alyssa Healy to return in place of Annabel Sutherland.
Probable XI
Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Meg Lanning (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown
India Women
Don’t expect the India to make any changes to their winning combination.
Probable XI
Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Devika Vaidya, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Shikha Pandey, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh
Australia Women vs India Women Match Prediction
Australia are on a roll in the World Cup, but India could challenge them. There have seen plenty of close-fought contests between the two sides, and another one can be expected. Australia have a good balance and should reach the final.
Prediction: Australia to win
Australia Women vs India Women Live Streaming details and channel list
TV: Star Sports Network
Live Streaming: Disney+ HotStar
