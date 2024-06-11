Australia vs Namibia, 2024 T20 World Cup: Probable playing 11s, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

Australia will clash against Namibia in a Group B match of the 2024 T20 World Cup tonight (June 11). The Aussies can secure a Top 2 finish in the Group B points table by defeating their African opponents tonight.

On the other hand, if Namibia pulls off an upset win against Australia, Group B will be wide open, with Namibia, England, Scotland and Australia all having a chance to qualify for the Super 8s.

Considering how Australia have performed so far in the tournament, they will start as the favorites to win tonight. On that note, here's a short preview for this Group B clash.

Australia vs Namibia, 2024 T20 World Cup match details

Match: Australia vs Namibia, Match 24, 2024 T20 World Cup

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua

Date and Time: June 12, 6 am IST (June 11, 8.30 pm Local Time)

Australia vs Namibia probable XIs

Australia

David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Adam Zampa.

Namibia

Jean-Pierre Kotze, Jonathan Smit, Niko Davin, Malan Kruger, David Wiese, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Zane Green (wk), Jan Frylinck, Bernard Scholtz, Ruben Trumpelmann and Tangeni Lungameni.

Australia vs Namibia pitch report

The wicket in Antigua has been much better for batting compared to other venues used in this tournament. Scotland chased down a 153-run target inside 14 overs in the previous game on this ground.

Australia vs Namibia weather forecast

The skies will be partly cloudy in Antigua during this game. The temperature will stay around 28 degrees Celsius and the humidity levels are expected to be approximately 75%. There is a 4% chance of rain during the match hours.

Australia vs Namibia telecast and live-streaming details

India: Star Sports network (TV) and Disney+ Hotstar (Live streaming)

Australia: Amazon Prime Video.

Sub-Saharan Africa: SuperSport.

