Stats: Australia vs New Zealand in the Women's World Cup (ODI)

The 2022 Women's World Cup will witness a battle of the champions when 6-time winners Australia take on New Zealand. The two countries have met 15 times in the World Cup with Australia leading New Zealand 12-3 in the head-to-head.

The Aussies had a long winning streak of seven matches from 1973 to 1988 against the Kiwis. It was only in the 1993 World Cup that New Zealand were able to win their first match against Australia.

The two teams met twice in the final of the tournament, with both teams winning one match apiece. Let us now look at some of the key stats in matches between these two teams at the World Cup.

Key stats from Australia vs New Zealand matches at the World Cup

228/3 by Australia in 2013 is the highest team total.

by Australia in 2013 is the highest team total. 77 all out by Australia in 1993 is the lowest team total.

by Australia in 1993 is the lowest team total. 234 runs scored by Debbie Hockley of New Zealand is the most number of runs scored by a player.

scored by Debbie Hockley of New Zealand is the most number of runs scored by a player. 112 by Meg Lanning of Australia in 2013 is the highest individual score by a player.

by Meg Lanning of Australia in 2013 is the highest individual score by a player. 3 centuries have been scored by players in matches between these two teams in the World Cup.

centuries have been scored by players in matches between these two teams in the World Cup. 18 half-centuries have been scored in matches between these two teams.

half-centuries have been scored in matches between these two teams. 2 half-centuries scored by Belinda Clark of Australia is the most number of half-centuries scored by a player.

half-centuries scored by Belinda Clark of Australia is the most number of half-centuries scored by a player. 10 wickets taken by Sharon Tredrea of Australia is the most number of wickets taken by a player.

wickets taken by Sharon Tredrea of Australia is the most number of wickets taken by a player. 5/27 by Lyn Fullston of Australia in 1982 is the best bowling performance by a player. It remains the only five-wicket haul in matches between these two teams in the World Cup.

by Lyn Fullston of Australia in 1982 is the best bowling performance by a player. It remains the only five-wicket haul in matches between these two teams in the World Cup. 7 dismissals by Julia Price of Australia is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper.

dismissals by Julia Price of Australia is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper. 6 dismissals by Sarah Illingworth of New Zealand in 1993 is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in an innings.

dismissals by Sarah Illingworth of New Zealand in 1993 is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in an innings. 3 catches by Cherie Bambury, Raelee Thompson and Belinda Clark of Australia is the most number of catches taken by a player.

