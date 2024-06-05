Australia vs Oman, 2024 T20 World Cup: Probable playing 11s, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

Australia will start their 2024 T20 World Cup campaign against Oman tonight (June 5) in Barbados. The Aussies won the 2021 edition of the mega event, and they will be keen to do it again in 2024.

On the other side, Oman have returned to the T20 World Cup for the first time since 2021. Not many fans expect Oman to progress to Super 8s but the Asian side will be keen to prove them wrong.

Before the Group B battle between Australia and Oman gets underway, here's a preview for this 2024 T20 World Cup clash.

Australia vs Oman, 2024 T20 World Cup match details

Match: Australia vs Oman, Match 10, 2024 T20 World Cup

Date and Time: June 5, 8.30 pm Local Time (June 6, 6.00 am IST)

Venue: Kensington Oval, Barbados

Australia vs Oman probable XIs

Australia

Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh (c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Nathan Ellis, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Adam Zampa.

Oman

Naseem Khushi (wk), Kashyap Prajapati, Aqib Ilyas (c), Zeeshan Maqsood, Khalid Khail, Ayan Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Mehran Khan, Shakeel Ahmed, Kaleemullah and Bilal Khan.

Australia vs Oman pitch report

The pitch in Barbados seemed great for batting in yesterday's England vs Scotland match. Scotland raced to 90/0 in 10 overs before rain interrupted the proceedings. The Aussie batters may enjoy playing in the middle if a similar wicket is on offer.

Australia vs Oman weather forecast

The skies will be partly cloudy in Barbados for the Australia vs Oman game. The temperature will be in the range of 28 degrees Celsius while the humidity level is predicted to be 82%.

Australia vs Oman live-streaming details

India: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi (TV) and Disney+ Hotstar (Live streaming).

MENA Countries: Criclife Max, Criclife Max 2 (TV), StarzOn and StarzPlay (Live streaming).

Australia: Amazon Prime Video.

