Australia vs Pakistan 2019: Complete schedule, when and where to watch, live streaming and telecast details

Pakistan v Australia - T20 International

After beating Sri Lanka in the three-match T20I series (the third game will be played later today), the hosts of the 2020 ICC T20 World Cup, Australia, will continue their preparations for the upcoming mega event with a three-match T20I series against the world no.1 T20I team, Pakistan. The series will be followed by a two-match Test series which will be Pakistan's first series under the ICC World Test Championship.

The Men in Green had a disappointing outing against Sri Lanka last month as they were whitewashed by the island nation in the T20I series. The series defeat forced the team management to axe Sarfaraz Ahmed from the team, with coach Misbah-ul-Haq naming Babar Azam as the new T20I captain of Pakistan.

Pakistan have also removed Sarfaraz from their Test side as Azhar Ali will lead the team in the ICC World Test Championship.

Sarfaraz Ahmed has been axed from both the T20I and Test squads

Pakistan have made a host of changes to their team as they have included 19-year-old Muhammad Musa Khan in both the squads. The 7-feet tall fast bowler Mohammad Irfan will make his comeback to the team, while Abdul Qadir's son, Usman Qadir, will look to impress the selectors during the tour. Also, the cricket universe's attention will be on Pakistan's 16-year-old pacer Naseem Shah.

On the other hand, Australia will play their first home Test series in the ICC World Test Championship. They had earlier played a five-match Test series against England, which ended in a stalemate. The series will be the first home Test series for Steve Smith and David Warner after the infamous Sandpaper Gate scandal.

So, without further ado, let us have a look at the complete schedule of Pakistan's tour of Australia 2019 -

T20I series fixtures

1st T20I: 3 November, 9:00 am IST, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

2nd T20I: 5 November, 13:40 IST, Manuka Oval, Canberra

3rd T20I: 8 November, 14:00 IST, Perth Stadium, Perth

Test series fixtures

1st Test: 21-25 November, 5:30 am IST, The Gabba, Brisbane

2nd Test: 29 November-3 December, 9:00 am IST, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Telecast details

Australia - Channel 7 and Fox Sports

India, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Pakistan - Sony Six, Sony Six HD

Online streaming - Sony LIV