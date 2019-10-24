Australia vs Pakistan 2019 : 'Çonfident' David Warner says he is not out of form, just out of runs

Vinay.Chhabria FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 13 // 24 Oct 2019, 12:58 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

David Warner averaged 9.50 in Ashes 2019

The struggling Australia opener, David Warner, has opened up on his poor run in the Ashes, saying that he is not out of form, just out of runs. The left-handed batsman had an average of 9.50 in the five-match Test series against England. However, Warner said that he is high on confidence ahead of the series versus Pakistan.

David Warner insists he remains in form and full of confidence despite a lack of runs as former selector Mark Waugh labelled him a lock for the first Test of the summer https://t.co/MuY6MWUYvh pic.twitter.com/DQHpRxY1Ou — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) October 24, 2019

Talking at Fox Cricket’s launch on Thursday (24 October), Warner insisted that he is in good form and is confident that he will put his best foot forward in the upcoming fixtures. Before playing his first international match on home soil since Sandpaper Gate, the Sunrisers Hyderabad opener told media,

"I'm not out of form, just out of runs. My confidence is always high. Obviously it's the first time in my career I have been under a bit of pressure and I hadn't scored runs."

After returning from England, Warner had taken part in the ongoing Sheffield Shield tournament where he scored a century for New South Wales. Referring to that knock, Warner added,

"I scored a hundred the other day at the Gabba, so for me it's about going out there and putting back-to-back performances on the board."

He also expressed his disappointment over the tight schedule of the Australian players. Warner opined that even though the schedule drains the players, they cannot do anything about it.

Mark Waugh backs David Warner

Waugh has offered his support to Warner.

While the Aussie opener has not been at his best in the last few months, the former national selector of the Australian team, Mark Waugh has backed him by saying,

Advertisement

"I know Davey hasn't scored the runs he would like but I was told his hundred was very good up in the Shield match up there back on home soil."

He further added that he would lock in the quartet of Steve Smith, David Warner, Matthew Wade and Marnus Labuschagne for the first Test and said,

""I would lock in four batsmen at the moment. David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne and Matthew Wade (for the first Test). I think he (Warner) is a lock in. He will do well this summer and I would definitely have him in."