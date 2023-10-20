Australia vs Pakistan, 2023 World Cup: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details

Match 18 of the ongoing ICC men's ODI World Cup 2023 will see Australia take on Pakistan at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday, October 20.

The teams will enter the game on the back of contrasting results in their previous matches. While Australia battered Sri Lanka in Lucknow, Pakistan crumbled in a high-octane encounter against arch-rivals India.

Both Australia and Pakistan will be desperate to secure the win in the upcoming encounter. The Aussies are sixth in the table with just one win from their matches and Pakistan are fourth, having won two out of their three encounters.

Before the Australia vs Pakistan match gets underway, here's a look at the pitch report, probable XIs, live streaming details, and weather forecast for this 2023 World Cup match.

Australia vs Pakistan, 2023 World Cup Match Details

Match: Australia vs Pakistan, Match 18, 2023 World Cup

Date and Time: October 20, 2023, Friday; 2:00 pm IST

Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Australia vs Pakistan Pitch Report

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru [Getty Images]

The upcoming Australia vs. Pakistan fixture will be the first 2023 ODI World Cup game in Bengaluru.

With a fresh pitch and short boundaries on either side of the deck, expect a run-fest on Friday. The iconic stadium is known for providing help for the batters, but pacers with a disciplined line and length will be able to generate some movement, especially under the lights.

The average first-innings total at the venue in ODIs is 260.

Australia vs Pakistan Weather Forecast

The weather has been excellent in Bengaluru for the last few days and there is no chance of rain during the contest.

The temperature at the venue is anticipated to hover around 28 degrees Celsius, with humidity levels approximately 52%, and a gentle breeze blowing at a speed of 14 kmph.

Australia vs Pakistan Probable XIs

Australia Probable XI

David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Inglis (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, and Josh Hazlewood

Pakistan Probable XI

Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammed Nawaz/Usama Mir, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf

Australia vs Pakistan 2023 World Cup Match Prediction

Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis after beating Sri Lanka in Lucknow [Getty Images]

Australia and Pakistan met each other in a practice match ahead of the main tournament, where the former emerged victorious in a tightly contested encounter.

Expect something similar on Friday as well, as both sides will be equally desperate to make their mark. A win in the tie for either side will certainly boost their confidence going forward.

Australia will look to build on their previous performance against Sri Lanka. The Pat Cummins-led side fared decently against the Lankans, as both bowling and fielding got back to normal standards during their five-wicket win.

Moreover, their hard-hitting batters and world-class pace attack will be more suited to the surface at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Pakistan, on the other hand, still have a lot of boxes unchecked going into the game on Friday. With their spin bowling and top-order struggling, the Babar Azam-led unit will need to be at their best in order to have any shot of defeating Australia in Bengaluru.

Prediction: Australia to win against Pakistan in today's World Cup match.

Australia vs Pakistan Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar (Free on Smartphones).