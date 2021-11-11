Australia vs Pakistan Prediction: Who will win today's T20 World Cup 2021 semi-final?

Mohammad Hafeez is a survivor. Not only in his cricketing career, where he has overcome several periods of indifferent form to carve a niche for himself in the Pakistan middle order at the ripe old age of 41, but also from the country's playing XI the last time they faced Australia in a T20 World Cup semi-final.

2010 was the year, one Pakistan and Hafeez won't look back upon with fond memories. While The Professor didn't bat and conceded 20 runs in the two overs he bowled, Mike Hussey's astonishing assault on the previously unplayable Saeed Ajmal got Australia over the line and into the final with one ball to spare.

Australia eventually fell short against England and are still without a T20 World Cup title, but they too have two members of that spirited side who are still in the mix. David Warner and Steve Smith have had their ups and downs since that day at Gros Inlet, where they scored 0 and 5 respectively. But they are key cogs in an Australian side that is attempting to overcome a woeful T20I run with an unprecedented title triumph.

Pakistan, on the other hand, will look to keep their T20 World Cup juggernaut moving. With five wins in five, Babar Azam's men have been unstoppable so far, but an ICC knockout is one place where past records and accomplishments mean absolutely nothing. The Dubai International Stadium will play host to the encounter on Thursday, November 11.

T20 World Cup 2021: Improving Australia meet red-hot Pakistan

Australia v West Indies - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

In a strange sight for cricket fans around the world, Matthew Hayden has been happily parked in the Pakistan dugout as their batting coach. The burly legend, appointed just before the start of the T20 World Cup, has already spoken in glowing terms about several members of his adopted team. What insights can he give them ahead of the semi-final?

On paper, Australia have everything they need to counter Pakistan's power-packed batting lineup. Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc are absolutely lethal in the powerplay, and one or more of them have stepped up throughout the T20 World Cup. If the fearsome trio can see the back of either (or, better still, both) Babar Azam or Mohammad Rizwan early, Pakistan might be plunged into an unexpected situation.

Fakhar Zaman hasn't come to the party in the T20 World Cup so far, and despite Hayden's vote of confidence that the No. 3 will come good for Pakistan, Australia will fancy their chances of putting their opposition on the backfoot early. Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik have defied their advanced age by playing a couple of eye-catching cameos, while October's ICC Player of the Month Asif Ali has finished with panache.

But again, Australia have the middle-overs weapon that is Adam Zampa, who has been exceptional - even against strong spin hitters - in the T20 World Cup thus far. The leg-spinner will be the Kangaroos' biggest asset in the middle overs, where Pakistan haven't been seriously tested so far in the tournament.

David Warner and Aaron Finch have returned to sparkling form, as was evident in Australia's thumping win over West Indies in their final game of the Super 12 stage. Mitchell Marsh struck form too, and not much needs to be said about the likes of Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis and Steve Smith.

The powerplay is always crucial in a T20 game, but it will hold unparalleled importance when Australia take on Pakistan. In Shaheen Shah Afridi and Imad Wasim, Pakistan have unfavorable matchups for both Warner and Finch. On the other side of the coin, Azam and Rizwan setting a good platform would all but play Australia out of the game.

Like the powerplay, the toss will have a major say on the outcome of the semi-final. Setting a total won't be easy, especially since both Australia and Pakistan have well-rounded bowling attacks.

Ahead of the T20 World Cup semi-final, it's almost impossible to pick a winner. Pakistan would be the obvious choice, but have they peaked too early?

Even the best teams in the world will turn in the odd insipid performance, and Australia have the tools to cause an upset - they have several spanners to throw into the Men in Green's trusted plans. Finch's men are also gathering momentum, with several key players finding form and others - such as Maxwell - due a solid performance at the earliest.

Australia have been written off throughout the T20 World Cup. They weren't expected to make the semi-final stage, yet here they are. Pakistan have been almost untouchable in the tournament so far, but they may have met their match in what is expected to be an immensely close game.

Prediction: Australia to win the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup

