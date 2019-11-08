Australia vs Pakistan: The Aussies thump a hapless Paksitan side to seal the series

Aaron Finch led from the front

Australia thrashed Pakistan by 10 wickets at the Optus Stadium in Perth to complete a 2-0 series victory in the 3-match T20I series. The Aussies produced an extremely professional display against a rather rudderless Pakistan side, who produced a showing that wasn’t worthy of the No.1 T20I outfit in the world.

The hosts won the toss and opted to field. Their decision was vindicated in the 3rd over when Mitchell Starc trapped Babar Azam in front. The fast-bowler then rattled Mohammad Rizwan’s stumps off the next delivery to set the cat among the Pakistan pigeons.

The Aussies continued to chip away regularly and kept the lid on the tourists’ scoring. And, even though Iftikhar Ahmed popped up with a breezy 45 off 37 balls, the likes of Billy Stanlake, Kane Richardson, Sean Abbott and Starc ensured that Pakistan were restricted to a partly total of 106 in their stipulated 20 overs.

In reply, Australia got off to a blistering start with Aaron Finch and David Warner putting on 56 runs in the PowerPlay. The former in particular, was quite severe on the Pakistan bowlers as he carted the ball all around the park.

The openers continued in a similar vein after the field restrictions were lifted as they stitched together a 109-run partnership. While the skipper finished with 52 runs, Warner ended the innings with 48 in his kitty.

As for the Pakistan bowlers, they bowled on both sides of the wicket and looked devoid of ideas, thereby enabling the Aussie batsmen to take a full toll and punish them.

Yet, the game again highlighted the Asian side’s frailties with the bat as they faltered incessantly to garner an extremely sub-par total on the board. And, usually, with 106 runs on the board, not many teams are able to secure victory.

Australia, on the other hand, would be delighted with their performances over the twin T20I series against Pakistan and Sri Lanka, especially with an ICC World T20 on the horizon next year.

But, for the neutral fan, the game, which had the potential to serve up a titanic deciding clash, morphed into a damp squib.