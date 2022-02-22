Stats: Australia vs Pakistan in the Women's World Cup (ODI)

The 1997 Women's World Cup match between Australia and Pakistan gave the latter an unwanted record. Their score of 27 all out remains the lowest total scored by a team in the history of the World Cup.

The two teams have met four times in the tournament, with Australia winning all four matches. In the four matches, the highest total Pakistan ever managed was 131.

Let us now look at some of the key stats in matches between these two teams at the World Cup.

Key stats from Australia vs Pakistan matches at the World Cup

290/8 by Australia in 2017 is the highest team total.

27 all-out by Pakistan in 1997 is the lowest team total.

78 runs scored by Ellyse Perry of Australia is the most number of runs scored by a player.

66 by Ellyse Perry in 2017 is the highest individual score by a player.

5 half-centuries have been scored in matches between these two teams. All have been scored by Australian players

5 wickets taken by Sana Mir and Sadia Yousuf of Pakistan is the most number of wickets taken by a player.

3/0 by Olivia Magno of Australia in 1997 is the best bowling performance by a player.

2 dismissals by Jodie Fields of Australia and Sidra Nawaz of Pakistan is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper.

2 dismissals by Jodie Fields in 2013 and Sidra Nawaz in 2017 is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in an innings.

2 catches by Jess Cameron and Olivia Magno of Australia and Sana Mir of Pakistan each is the most number of catches taken by a player.

2 catches by Olivia Magno in 1997 and Sana Mir in 2017 is the most number of catches taken by a player in an innings.

