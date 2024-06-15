Australia vs Scotland, 2024 T20 World Cup: Probable playing 11s, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

England's 2024 T20 World Cup campaign relies on the result of this big game between Australia and Scotland. If Scotland upset Australia or the match ends with no result, the defending champions will be eliminated from the competition.

Australia have been phenomenal at the grand stage this year, registering three wins in as many matches. Meanwhile, Scotland are undefeated as well, and they can qualify for the Super 8s if they beat the Aussies.

Before the Australia vs Scotland match starts in the 2024 T20 World Cup, here's a quick preview for the Group B clash.

Australia vs Scotland, 2024 T20 World Cup match details

Match: Australia vs Scotland, Match 35, 2024 T20 World Cup

Date and Time: June 15, 8.30 pm Local Time (June 16, 6.00 am IST)

Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet.

Australia vs Scotland probable XIs

Australia

Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh (c), Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Pat Cummins, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, and Josh Hazlewood.

Scotland

George Munsey, Michael Jones, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington (c), Matthew Cross (wk), Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Chris Sole, Safyaan Sharif, and Brad Wheal.

Australia vs Scotland pitch report

This will be the first match of T20 World Cup to take place in Gros Islet. A fresh pitch should be on offer, and fans should tune in to the pre-toss pitch report segment to know the exact details about the wicket.

Australia vs Scotland weather forecast

A partly cloudy sky is expected for this night game in St. Lucia. The temperatrue will stay around 28 degrees Celsius, while the chances of rain are around four percent. The humidity levels will likely be in the range of 75 percent.

Australia vs Scotland telecast and live-streaming details

India: Star Sports (TV) and Disney+ Hotstar (Live streaming)

Australia: Amazon Prime Video

Scotland: Sky Sports

