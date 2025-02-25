Australia vs South Africa, 2025 Champions Trophy: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi pitch history and ODI records

The Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will host a battle of heavyweights on Tuesday, February 25. Former champions Australia will lock horns with South Africa in an exciting Group B contest of the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Ad

South Africa started their tournament with a fine win over the Hashmatullah Shahidi-led Afghanistan team. Meanwhile, Australia stunned arch-rivals England by pulling off a successful run-chase of 352 in Lahore.

The conditions in Rawalpindi are not as batter-friendly as Lahore, though. Here's a glance at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium's pitch history.

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi ODI records

The pitch in Rawalpindi is a typical ODI venue, with the average first-innings score being 218. Anything around 280-290 should be a great total on this surface. There are chances of rain as well during today's match.

Ad

Trending

Here's a list of some important stats to know from the previous ODIs hosted by Rawalpindi:

ODI matches played: 27

Won by teams batting first: 12

Won by teams batting second: 15

Highest team total: 188* - Gary Kirsten (SA) vs UAE, 1996

Lowest team total: 5/20 - Saqlain Mushtaq (PAK) vs England, 2000

Highest team total: 337/3 - Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2023

Lowest team total: 104 - Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka, 2004

Highest successful run-chase: 337/3 - Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2023

Ad

Average first innings score: 218.

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi pitch report

The pitch report for the match between Australia and South Africa will be live on TV before the toss. Generally, batters and bowlers have been equally successful in ODI matches hosted by this stadium.

With a high chance of rain, both teams may prefer to field first. Besides, teams batting second have achieved more success at this venue.

Ad

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi last ODI

New Zealand beat Bangladesh in the last ODI played on this ground on Monday, February 24. Spinner Michael Bracewell's four-wicket haul helped the Kiwis restrict Bangladesh to 236/9. In response, New Zealand reached 240/5 in 46.1 overs, thanks to Rachin Ravindra's century.

The batters smashed a total of seven maximums in the game between New Zealand and Bangladesh. Here's a summary:

Brief scores: Bangladesh 236/9 (Najmul Hossain Shanto 77, Michael Bracewell 4/26) lost to New Zealand 240/5 (Rachin Ravindra 112, Taskin Ahmed 1/28) by 5 wickets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback