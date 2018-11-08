Australia vs South Africa 2nd ODI: Preview and Predicted Playing XI

South Africa aim series honours in second ODI

After crushing the Aussies by six wickets in the opening game of the three-match ODI series at Perth. South Africa will look for series honours, while the hosts will look to hit back hard and level the series when the two sides lock horns in the second ODI at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on Friday, November 9.

Both teams have faced just once at the Adelaide Oval in the shortest format with the visitors being triumphant. Batting first, Australia were bowled out for paltry 222 before South Africa knocked off their target in the 39th over to win the match by eight wickets.

South Africa

The win at Perth was Proteas fourth consecutive win in ODIs. They registered a 3-0 clean sweep over Zimbabwe last month and seems quite confident against a shaken Aussie side to start this series on a positive note.

Batting

Quinton de Kock top-scored for the visitors with 47 runs in first ODI and will once again be their key against the Aussies. He together with Reeza Hendricks, who was involved in a 94-run opening partnership with him will be expected to get the team off to a flier. While David Miller and skipper Faf du Plessis are considered destructive batsmen in the middle order and the team will depend heavily on them in case of top order breakdown.

Bowling

South African bowling has been more than effective in the first game and none of their frontline bowlers provided any room for the opponents to score easily. Andile Phehlukwayo was the pick of the lot at Perth with impressive figures of 3-33 from six overs and he will be expected to replicate his performance in next fixture. While Dale Steyn, Lungi Ngidi and Imran Tahir all shared two wickets each and one could see them strangle the Australian batsmen in the second fixture.

Expected Playing XI

Faf du Plessis (C), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dale Steyn, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks and Aiden Markram.

Australia

Australia eye end to their tragic woes

Australia have now lost the last seven ODIs in a row and they will be under significant pressure as they must this game in order to keep the series hopes alive. Though their recent form doesn't support their cause, they will definitely take few positives from their decent record at Adelaide, having won their last four ODIs at the Adelaide Oval, one may assume a fightback from the hosts.

Batting

The batting misery continues as entire Australian batting line-up faltered against the Proteas in the opening encounter. None of the Australian batters barring Alex Carey (33 runs from 71 balls) showed any resistance against the quality African attack and the hosts will expect a strong comeback from their batsmen at Adelaide.

The hosts will have a lot of hopes on their opening pair of Aaron Finch and Travis Head to set up a solid platform at the start. While in middle-order. Chris Lynn and Marcus Stoinis must provide strong contributions else it'll once again be a cakewalk for the visitors.

Bowling

In this department, the Aussies found a rare positive in name of Marcus Stoinis, who chipped in with three wickets in this low scoring encounter and skipper will back him to replicate his spells in second ODI. Except him, the trio of Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins are the key figures in this bowling lineup and the team will expect them to chip in few early breakthroughs and rock the South African top order.

Expected Playing XI

Aaron Finch (C), Shaun Marsh, Chris Lynn, Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Travis Head.