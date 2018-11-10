Australia vs South Africa 3rd ODI, Preview and Predicted Playing XI

Australia Cricket Team

Australia bounced back in the second one-day game against South Africa and levelled the series. Now both teams will be looking to clinch the series when they face each other in the third and final ODI of series at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Sunday, November 11.

Australia has hosted the Proteas in 38 completed bilateral ODI fixtures and won 19 of those. The South Africans are slightly behind on 18 wins while one ended in a tie. In their most recent ODI fixture on November 9, Aussies somehow managed to overcome the Proteas scare to end their ODI drought. After being put in to bat, Aussies posted a respectable total of 231 on the board and then limited the tourists to 224 to secure the match by 7 runs.

Australia

The victory at Adelaide ended Australia's seven-game ODI losing streak and they will be much-relieved after the end of last game. They know that the series is not over yet and there are still a lot of areas which they need to polish before going into the final ODI.

Batting

Aaron Finch, Chris Lynn and Alex Carey were among runs in the previous fixture at Adelaide. Finch provided a crucial start to the hosts with his steady knock of 41, which was later followed by Lynn and Carry in the middle. Both batsmen scored 43 and 47 runs respectively and the Aussies will be counting on these three to do the job for them at Hobart. Except these two, Shaun Marsh and Glenn Maxwell also showed few signs of revival and these two will be eager to come out blazing in the final encounter.

Bowling

Marcus Stoinis has been the pick of the lot as he snared three crucial wickets at Perth and Pat Cummins was most economical among the lot giving away just 27 runs in his ten overs. While Josh Hazelwood and Mitchell Starc picked two wickets each and will bear the responsibility of picking up a few wickets upfront.

Expected Playing XI

Aaron Finch (C), Shaun Marsh, Chris Lynn, Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood and Travis Head.

South Africa

South Africa Cricket Team

The Proteas defeat in the second match of this series was their third in ten ODI matches and they will look to bounce back in the decisive match to clinch the series.

Batting

South Africa batting is heavily dependent on their openers, Quinton de Kock and Reeza Hendricks. It will be up to these two to provide a good start and get the team towards a good total. While skipper Faf du Plessis who scored 47 at Adelaide is looking in fine touch and has been the team's rock in the middle order. While David Miller was the sole half-centurian for the team in last game, the Proteas will be expecting a healthy contribution from these two once again.

Bowling

Kagiso Rabada who went wicketless in the first game came back roaring in the second to rattle the opponent's middle order and picked up four scalps including the crucial wickets of Shaun Marsh, Chris Lynn and Alex Carey and he will be the biggest threat among the seam bowlers. While Dale Steyn has taken two wickets in each game and he will be their main weapon in the early overs.

Expected Playing XI

Faf du Plessis (C), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Dale Steyn, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks and Aiden Markram.