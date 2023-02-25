Australia vs South Africa, Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details

Australia Women will look to defend their title when they lock horns with a spirited South Africa Women in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 final in Cape Town on Sunday, February 26. It promises to be a cracker of a contest.

Australia Women are the team to beat in this World Cup. They are unbeaten in the competition so far. The Aussies squared off against India Women in the semi-final, where they beat them by five runs. It was a thriller of a contest.

Batting first, Australia Women posted 172/4 on the board, thanks to contributions from Beth Mooney (54) and Meg Lanning (49*). The game went down to the wire and the Aussies held their nerves to win the game by five runs. Ashleigh Gardner and Darcie Brown picked up two wickets each to help them reach the final.

South Africa Women, on the other hand, have had a roller-coaster ride. They won their last group fixture to seal a berth in the semi-finals. They faced heavyweights England Women and defeated them by six runs to qualify for their first-ever final.

On the back of fifties from Laura Wolvaardt (53) and Tazmin Brits (68), the Proteas Women posted 164 on the board. Ayabonga Khaka and Shabnim Ismail picked up four and three wickets, respectively, as they restricted the English side to 158/8 to win the game by six runs.

They will be riding with confidence after that win and will look to repeat their performance in the final in front of their home crowd.

Australia Women vs South Africa Women Match Details:

Match: Australia Women vs South Africa Women, Final, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023

Date and Time: February 26, 2023, Sunday, 06.30 pm IST

Venue: Newlands, Cape Town

Australia Women vs South Africa Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Newlands looks good for batting. The batters can start playing their strokes freely once they get settled in the middle. The spinners may come into play in the later stages of the game but they will have to be on their toes while bowling at this venue.

Australia Women vs South Africa Women Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Cape Town on Sunday is expected to range between 16 and 24 degrees Celsius.

Australia Women vs South Africa Women Probable XIs

Australia Women

Expect the Australian side to field the same XI that featured in their semi-final clash against India Women.

Probable XI

Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, and Darcie Brown.

South Africa Women

Don’t expect South Africa to make any changes to their winning combination.

Probable XI

Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus (c), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, and Nonkululeko Mlaba.

Australia Women vs South Africa Women Match Prediction

Australia Women are on a roll in the T20 World Cup 2023 and will be looking to go back-to-back on Sunday. South Africa Women have defied all odds to reach the final and will be hoping to go all the way.

Australia Women are better at handling nerves in crunch situations and expect them to lift the title on Sunday.

Prediction: Australia Women to win this clash.

Australia Women vs South Africa Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ HotStar

