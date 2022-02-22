Stats: Australia vs South Africa in the Women's World Cup (ODI)

South Africa have been dominated by the Aussies in the Women's World Cup. The teams have met seven times in the tournament, with Australia emerging victorious on all seven occasions. South Africa managed to cross the 200- run mark only once in all their encounters

Let us now look at some of the key stats in matches between these two teams at the World Cup.

Key stats from Australia vs South Africa matches at the World Cup

269 all out by Australia in 2017 is the highest team total.

by Australia in 2017 is the highest team total. 159/9 by South Africa in 2005 is the lowest team total.

by South Africa in 2005 is the lowest team total. 232 runs scored by Belinda Clark of Australia is the most number of runs scored by a player.

scored by Belinda Clark of Australia is the most number of runs scored by a player. 107* by Karen Rolton of Australia in 2000 is the highest individual score by a player.

by Karen Rolton of Australia in 2000 is the highest individual score by a player. 2 centuries have been scored in matches between both these teams. Both have been scored by Australia - Karen Rolton and Lisa Keightley.

centuries have been scored in matches between both these teams. Both have been scored by Australia - Karen Rolton and Lisa Keightley. 15 half-centuries have been scored in matches between these two teams.

half-centuries have been scored in matches between these two teams. 2 half-centuries scored by Belinda Clark of Australia and Trisha Chetty of South Africa each is the most number of half-centuries scored by a player.

half-centuries scored by Belinda Clark of Australia and Trisha Chetty of South Africa each is the most number of half-centuries scored by a player. 8 wickets taken by Charmaine Mason of Australia is the most number of wickets taken by a player.

wickets taken by Charmaine Mason of Australia is the most number of wickets taken by a player. 5/67 by Sune Luus of South Africa in 2017 is the best bowling performance by a player. It is also the only five-wicket haul in matches between both these teams.

by Sune Luus of South Africa in 2017 is the best bowling performance by a player. It is also the only five-wicket haul in matches between both these teams. 4 dismissals by Jodie Fields of Australia is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper.

dismissals by Jodie Fields of Australia is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper. 2 dismissals by Jodie Fields in 2009 and again in 2013 is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in an innings.

dismissals by Jodie Fields in 2009 and again in 2013 is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in an innings. 5 catches by Alex Blackwell of Australia is the most number of catches taken by a player.

catches by Alex Blackwell of Australia is the most number of catches taken by a player. 3 catches by Alex Blackwell in 2009 is the most number of catches taken by a player in an innings.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar