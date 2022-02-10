Australia vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

Australia are scheduled to host Sri Lanka for a T20I series, starting on February 11. The series comprises five matches, with the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) set to host the first game.

Australia are the reigning T20 champions, having defeated New Zealand in the final of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Justin Langer has resigned as the head coach of the Australian cricket team. After all the chaos over the last few days, the T20I side will be hoping to brush aside the off-field events and focus on the upcoming series.

Aaron Finch will continue to lead the side. With most of the players in the squad being part of the Ashes-winning squad, they will be brimming with confidence. Some players are coming off a good record in the recently-concluded Big Bash League and will look to kickstart the series on a winning note.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, were knocked out of T20 World Cup 2021 in the group stages. They hosted Zimbabwe for a three-match ODI series and won it by a margin of 2-1. The Lankans haven’t played any T20s since the World Cup and will be eager to start on a positive note with an eye on the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

Dasun Shanaka will be leading the side. Having tested positive ahead of the series, Kusal Mendis will miss the opening game.

Australia vs Sri Lanka Match Details:

Match: Australia vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I, Sri Lanka tour of Australia, 2022

Date and Time: February 11th 2022, Friday, 01:40 PM IST

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Australia vs Sri Lanka Pitch Report

The pitch at Sydney Cricket Ground is good for batting. The batters enjoy batting on this surface as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. The bowlers have to be disciplined with their lines and lengths to restrict the opposition to low totals.

Australia vs Sri Lanka Weather Forecast

The temperature in Sydney is expected to hover between 19 and 23 degrees Celsius. There is a high chance of rain predicted on Friday.

Australia vs Sri Lanka Probable XIs

Australia

Probable XI

Aaron Finch (c), Ben McDermott, Josh Inglis, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa

Sri Lanka

Probable XI

Avishka Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Charith Asalanka, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana

Australia vs Sri Lanka Match Prediction

The T20I series between Australia and Sri Lanka kicks off at the SCG. T20 champions Australia will look to continue their good work in the shortest format whereas the Lankan side will be hoping to get an early lead in the series.

Australia look a settled unit and are expected to come out on top in the opening game of the series.

Prediction: Australia to win this encounter.

Australia vs Sri Lanka live telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

