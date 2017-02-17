Australia vs Sri Lanka 2017, 1st T20 - 5 Talking Points

The Island Nation cruised to a five-wicket win in the first T20 of the three-match series at MCG.

by rohit sankar Top 5 / Top 10 17 Feb 2017, 19:29 IST

Klinger was solid but not spectacular on debut

Sri Lanka surprised a second-string Australia side with an impressive performance with bat and ball. Batting first, Australia got off to a good start courtesy Aaron Finch and debutant, Michael Klinger.

But the Lankan spinners managed to pull things back brilliantly and Australia finished on a par score of 168/6 in their allotted 20 overs. In reply, Dickwella came good yet again for Lanka but could not carry on past 30.

However, Munaweera, back after a four-year hiatus, and Asela Gunaratne, on the back of a hundred in the final ODI against the Proteas, took Sri Lanka within touching distance of victory. A couple of late wickets by Ashton Turner did not change the result as the Lankans romped home with five wickets to spare.

Brief Scores: Australia 168/6 in 20 overs (Finch 43, Klinger 38, Malinga 2/29) lost to Sri Lanka 172/5 (Gunaratne 52, Munaweera 44, Turner 2/12)

Here are the talking points from the 1st T20 at the MCG.

#5 Klinger debuts but struggles to make his mark

At 36, Klinger is not exactly Australia’s youngest T20 debutant, nevertheless, he would have been as proud as any of the youngsters when he received his T20 cap this afternoon. The Australian opener forged a fifty run partnership with his partner, Aaron Finch but looked far from his best.

An attacking batsman with a wide range of strokes, Klinger couldn't get the Lankan bowlers away, especially their spinners. Brought up on a fast WACA wicket, Klinger is used to pace and bounce and hence disposed of Sanjaya and Kulasekara to the fence with authoritative shots.

However, once Lakshan Sandakan and Seekkuge Prasanna came on, he failed to find any timing and eventually edged an attempted loft off Sandakan to short third man to be dismissed for 38.

With two more games to go in the series, Klinger will look to impress with his natural flair.