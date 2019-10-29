Australia vs Sri Lanka 2019 2nd T20I: Preview, head-to-head, weather forecast, pitch report, form guide & probable XI

Australia made quick work of Sri Lanka in the first T20I of the series.

Cricketing fraternity is all set to encounter a cracker of a contest as hosts Australia gear up to take on the likes of Lasith Malinga & Co in the second of their three-match T20I series in Brisbane.

The first T20I saw an Aaron Finch-led Australia register their biggest win in T20Is when they squashed Sri Lanka by a margin of 134 runs in Adelaide.

Being put to bat first, Australia amassed 233 runs in their 20 overs of play, courtesy the trio of David Warner (100*), skipper Aaron Finch ( 64), and Glenn Maxwell (62) who laid the foundation for their triumph.

In the bowling department, Nuwan Pradeep (0/28) was the only positive for Sri Lanka while Kasun Rajitha (0/75), Lakshan Sandakan (1/41), and skipper Lasith Malinga (0/37) seemed highly expensive in their respective overs of play.

In the second innings, the situation worsened for Sri Lanka as they lost the top-order in the first few overs, with all-rounder Dasun Shanaka (17) scoring the majority of runs. Lasith Malinga's side managed a mere 99 runs in their 20 overs of play, losing the first contest by a gigantic margin in the process.

Australia will be heavily dependent on the batting ability of their top-order. David Warner, Aaron Finch and Steven Smith will be crucial for the hosts and Glenn Maxwell's finishing potency could be an added advantage in Brisbane.

Sri Lanka will be hoping to clinch victory by any margin possible in the coming feud if they want to restore parity in the three-match series. With the bat, the trio of Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Perara and Kusal Mendis will be vital for the tourists, while the bowling attack will be reliant on the exploits of Nuwan Pradeep and Lasith Malinga.

Here's all you need to know about the upcoming encounter.

Match details

Date: 30 October, Wednesday.

Time: 1:40 PM IST, 8:10 AM GMT, 6:10 PM LOCAL.

Venue: The Gabba, Brisbane.

Weather forecast

Cloudy weather is expected in Brisbane with the temperature hovering between 18-21 degrees in Celsius. No chances of rain have been foretold. A complete match with 40-overs of play can be expected.

Pitch report

The pitch at the Gabba seems to carry a little bit of bounce which could benefit the batsmen in both the innings of the contest. A total of four T20Is have been played at this venue with the team batting first winning on three occasions.

Average first Innings score: 178.

Average second innings score: 152.

Head-to-head stats in T20Is

Overall: Sri Lanka and Australia have locked horns with each other on a total of 13 occasions in T20Is, with the former gaining an upper hand by a margin of 8-5.

In Australia: In seven matches played amidst the Australian conditions, Sri Lanka have outwitted the Kangaroos by a margin of 5-2.

Form guide (Most Recent First)

Australia: W-W-W-L-NR

Sri Lanka: L-W-W-W-W

Expected XI

Mitchell Starc will be unavailable for the second T20I owing to his brother's wedding. Either Sean Abbott or Billy Stanlake will replace him in the starting XI.

Australia's probable XI

Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Alex Carey (wk), Ashton Turner, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Sean Abbott/Billy Stanlake.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka could be expected to make a few changes especially in their batting department if they're aiming to counter the Australian pace line-up.

Sri Lanka's probable XI

Lasith Malinga (c), Lakshan Sandakan, Niroshan Dickwella/Kusal Mendis, Oshada Fernando, Kusal Perera (wk), Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Pradeep, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Danushka Gunathilaka.

Live coverage and streaming details

The match will be telecast live on Sony Six and Sony Six HD. The game will also be streamed live on Sony LIV.