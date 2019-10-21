Australia vs Sri Lanka 2019: Michael Hussey, Ryan Harris to join Australian support staff for the T20I series

Ryan Harris and Michael Hussey will help Australia against Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Continuing their trend of appointing legends in the backroom staff for a specific series, Cricket Australia has declared that the pair of Michael Hussey and Ryan Harris will join with the Australian support staff for the T20I series against Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

A former middle order batsman, Hussey will mentor the T20I squad while the right-arm pacer Harris will be the bowling coach of the unit.

Earlier this year, the Australian board had sent Ricky Ponting as a mentor to England for the ICC World Cup 2019. While in the Ashes series played thereafter, Steve Waugh had counseled the squad.

Cricket Australia made the revelation official via the following tweet -

After his appointment as the team's new mentor, Hussey told News Corp,

"I'm very excited actually. I'm really looking forward to getting back in around the Aussie team. They are going to be trying to get strategies in place, develop a style of play and what players they want and I love all that stuff — planning for a big event. They have floated the possibility of being involved closer to the T20 World Cup as well but it's all pretty loose at the moment."

The coach of the Australian side, Justin Langer expressed his excitement over this announcement by saying,

"I can't tell you how influential these guys can be on the group. It's about building our leadership, about honing their skills as cricketers, and they can just complement the other guys who are full-time coaches."

Australia will play a three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka, which will begin on Sunday, 27th October. Later, Pakistan will visit Australia to play a three-match T20I series from 3rd November to 8th November.