Australia vs Sri Lanka 2019 schedule: Complete time-table, when and where to watch, live streaming and telecast details

Australia v Sri Lanka

Australia will kick off their 2019-20 home season with a three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka. These two teams had participated in a two-match Test series earlier this year, where the hosts Australia had whitewashed the islanders. Lasith Malinga’s men will now look to avenge that loss in the upcoming series.

The Lankan Lions completed a clean sweep against Pakistan in their last T20I series despite the absence of several of their star players. Hence, the youthful team will be high on confidence and momentum heading into this tour.

Sri Lanka v Pakistan

On the other hand, Australia conquered India in an away T20I series eight months ago, and have not played a single T20 international since. The home team has made a host of changes to its T20I team, but the new-look side is still expected to dominate the proceedings Down Under.

This is a very short tour as Sri Lanka will return home after playing the three T20Is. However, these three games will be good preparation for the inexperienced Sri Lankan players who will visit Australia next year to take part in the ICC T20 World Cup 2020.

The last time these two teams battled in a T20I series in Australia, the visitors won the series 2-1. Though the Sri Lankan side has lost its stalwarts, they have played some good cricket in the last few months.

Australia v Sri Lanka - 1st T20

Here is the complete schedule of Sri Lanka's tour of Australia 2019:

T20I series fixtures

1st T20I: 27 October, 9:00 am IST, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

2nd T20I: 30 October, 13:40 IST, The Gabba, Brisbane

3rd T20I: 1 November, 13:40 IST, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Telecast details

Australia - Channel 7 and Fox Sports

Sri Lanka - BT Sport 2

India - Sony Six, Sony Six HD

Online streaming - Sony LIV