Australia vs Sri Lanka 4th T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

The fourth game of the T20I series between Australia and Sri Lanka will take place on Friday, February 18, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne. The bruised visitors will look to salvage some pride after losing the series.

Australia completed a dominant win over Sri Lanka in the third T20I to take an unassailable 3-0 lead the series. The Lankans needed a win to keep the five-match series alive, but a disappointing performance saw them hand the series to the hosts on a platter.

After being asked to bat first, Sri Lankan struggled throughout their innings, as they managed only 121-6 in their allotted 20 overs. Australia got off to a shaky start, but they romped home in the 17th over with six wickets to spare.

The T20 champions are riding high with confidence, and will look to keep alive their hopes of a series clean sweep. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka have failed to play as a unit, and need to improve to register their first win in the series.

Match Details

Match: Australia vs Sri Lanka, 4th T20I, Sri Lanka tour of Australia, 2022

Date and Time: February 18, 2022, Friday; 01:40 PM IST

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Melbourne Cricket Ground is good for batting. Batters enjoy batting on this surface, as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. Bowlers will have to be disciplined with their lines and lengths on this surface.

Weather Forecast

The temperature on matchday is expected to range between 13 and 20 degrees Celsius. It could stay humid throughout the day.

Probable XIs

Australia

Their bowlers bowled brilliantly in the last game, especially Kane Richardson, who took three wickets, to restrict Sri Lanka to a modest total. Thereafter, contributions from Aaron Finch (35) and Glenn Maxwell (39) helped them chase down the total with ease.

Probable XI

Aaron Finch (c), Ben McDermott, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Daniel Sams, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Josh Hazlewood.

Sri Lanka

Dasun Shanaka top-scored with 39* to help his side put a modest total on the board. Maheesh Theekshana picked up three wickets in response, but the visitors didn't have enough runs to play with.

Probable XI

Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara.

Australia vs Sri Lanka Match Prediction

Australia have been brilliant in the ongoing T20I series. They have played as a unit, and have performed in crunch situations. Australia look the stronger of the two teams, so expect them to come out on top on Friday.

Prediction: Australia to win.

Live telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

