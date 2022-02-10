Australia vs Sri Lanka prediction: Who will win the 1st T20I?

Australia and Sri Lanka are set to lock horns in the first game of the five-match T20I series on Friday, February 10. The Sydney Cricket Ground is set to host the exciting clash.

Australia, led by Aaron Finch, have a power-packed squad at their disposal. Their cricketers are fresh from playing in the Big Bash League (BBL). A number of players have also plied their trade in the Ashes, which the hosts won 4-0.

Travis Head was one of the players, who showed his class in the middle order and played at almost a run-a-ball. Glenn Maxwell, who recently led the Melbourne Stars, smashed a stupendous century against the Hobart Hurricanes. He will be raring to go against Sri Lanka.

Ben McDermott, who played for the Hurricanes, scored runs for fun at the top of the order. Josh Inglis and Matthew Wade have also done their bit of late with the bat and keeping gloves respectively. Steve Smith and Marcus Stoinis are a tad out of touch for now.

Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc should lead the bowling attack after performing brilliantly in the five-match Test series against England. Josh Hazlewood has also emerged as an effective bowler in the T20 format over the last few months.

Daniel Sams has enough experience while playing for Australia and Sydney Thunder in the BBL. The fast bowling all-rounder will be keen to make a mark. The focus will also be on Ashton Agar and Adam Zampa, the two spin-bowling options.

Sri Lanka, led by Dasun Shanaka, will be keen to make amends after a poor outing in the T20 World Cup 2021. Avishkar Fernando and Danushka Gunathilaka have been prolific run-scorers for them in the top order. The onus will also be on Kusal Mendis and Pathum Nissanka against the Aussies.

Charith Asalanka has emerged as a reliable force in the middle-order for the Lankans. Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana can be lethal prospects if given a chance to operate in tandem. Shanaka and Dinesh Chandimal need to bring forth all their experiences as well.

Sri Lanka have beaten Australia in eight out of 17 T20Is. But their last victory came way back in February 2017. From there on, the Aussies are on a five-match winning streak currently. Australia, without a doubt, will go into the first game as the favorites.

Prediction: Australia to win the match

