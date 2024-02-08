Australia vs West Indies, 1st T20I: Probable XI, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

West Indies are touring Australia for a multi-format series. The Test series ended in a draw and Australia clean-swept the ODI series by a 3-0 margin. The two sides will now face each other in the shortest format, with the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup scheduled to take place in June 2024.

The first game of the three-match series will be played at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on February 9. The series offers a great opportunity for both sides to prepare for the upcoming global event. It gives the management from both nations to get their combinations right.

West Indies added life to the series by beating Australia in the second Test at The Gabba. But it was a disappointing show from them in the ODI series. They never turned up and suffered a whitewash in the three-match series. The two-time T20 World Cup champions will now hope to bounce back in the format they love.

Australia, meanwhile, will be high in confidence after their ODI series win. Most of their regular players were rested but they displayed a solid all-round performance to emerge victorious. With the regular players back in the squad, they will hope to start the series on a winning note.

Rovman Powell will helm the West Indies side whereas Mitchell Marsh has been handed the responsibility of leading the Australian side. With world-class players in both teams, it will be an exciting series to watch.

Australia vs West Indies Match Details:

Match: Australia vs West Indies, 1st T20I, West Indies tour of Australia, 2024

Date and Time: February 9, 2023, Friday, 1:30 pm IST

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Australia vs West Indies Head-to-Head

Australia and West Indies have faced each other 19 times in the shortest format. Australia have emerged victorious on nine occasions whereas West Indies have won 10 of those.

Matches played: 19

Australia won: 9

West Indies won: 10

Australia vs West Indies Pitch Report

The surface at the Bellerive Oval is generally a good one for batting. With short boundary on one side, expect the bowlers to keep missing their mark. The bowlers need to hit the right areas consistently to avoid damage. The new-ball bowlers may get some assistance from the surface.

Australia vs West Indies Weather Forecast

The temperature in Hobart on Friday is expected to range between 10 and 22 degrees Celsius. It will stay cloudy throughout the day.

Australia vs West Indies Probable XIs

Australia

Probable XI

David Warner, Mitchell Marsh (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Aaron Hardie, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Jason Behrendorff, Josh Hazlewood, Spencer Johnson, Adam Zampa

West Indies

Probable XI

Johnson Charles, Brandon King, Shai Hope, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Rovman Powell, Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd/Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph

Australia vs West Indies Match Prediction

Australia were fantastic in the ODI series, winning it by a 3-0 margin. They will be looking to repeat the same performance in the T20I series.

The hosts have the momentum behind them coming into this format and are expected to continue their winning run.

Prediction: Australia to win this contest.

Australia vs West Indies Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ HotStar

