Australia vs West Indies, 1st Test: Probable XI, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Australia and West Indies are set to lock horns in the opening Test of the two-match series, starting Tuesday, January 16, at the Adelaide Oval.

Australia will go into their new era of Test cricket without David Warner, who recently played his farewell Test against Pakistan at the SCG. In his place, Steve Smith will open the batting.

Matt Renshaw is also a part of the squad, but he is unlikely to play. Pat Cummins and Co. will be high on confidence after beating Pakistan 3-0.

Meanwhile, West Indies have struggled in Test cricket against Australia over the last two decades. In their last 19 meetings in the format, Australia won 15 Tests while four matches ended in draws.

West Indies have a young squad and the onus will be on their experienced players like Kraigg Brathwaite and Kemar Roach. Focus will also be on the likes of Alzarri Joseph, Joshua da Silva, and Tagenarine Chanderpaul.

Australia vs West Indies Match Details

Match: Australia vs West Indies, 1st Test, West Indies tour of Australia

Date and Time: January 16, 2023, 07:00 pm IST

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Australia vs West Indies Head-to-Head

Australia and West Indies have faced each other in 118 Tests since their first meeting way back in 1930. Australia have won 60 games and lost 32.

Matches Played: 118

Australia: 60

West Indies: 32

Draw: 25

Australia vs West Indies Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Adelaide has generally been good for batting as teams have scored at rates of over 3.00 in the last 20 years. Teams should opt to bat first after winning the toss.

Australia vs West Indies Weather Report

There is no chance of rain for the time being in Adelaide and temperatures will be around 24 and 28 degrees Celsius. The sun will also be out and conditions for playing cricket will be pleasant.

Australia vs West Indies Probable XIs

Australia

Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (C), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

West Indies

Kraigg Brathwaite (C), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Alick Athanaze, Kirk McKenzie, Kavem Hodge, Justin Greaves, Joshua da Silva (wk), Kemar Roach, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Kevin Sinclair

Australia vs West Indies Match Prediction

Australia will go into the match as firm favorites. They have been a brute force at home in Tests and should be able to beat the West Indies.

Prediction: Australia to win the match.

Australia vs West Indies Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Hotstar

