Australia vs West Indies, 2nd Test: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Australia and West Indies will square off in the second and final Test of the ongoing series on January 25, Thursday, at The Gabba in Brisbane. Australia have a 1-0 lead in the two-match series, having won the first game by a margin of 10 wickets, and would be hoping for a clean sweep.

The first Test between the two teams was played at the Adelaide Oval. Batting first, West Indies could manage to score only 188 runs before they were bundled out in 62.1 overs, courtesy of four-wicket hauls by Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood.

The hosts took a 95-run lead in the second innings and piled up 283 runs before being bundled out in 81.1 overs. Shamar Joseph was the stand-out bowler as he picked up a five-wicket haul on debut. West Indies’ second innings ended terribly, as they could manage to add only 120 runs on board.

Hazlewood ran through the Windies’ lineup and helped his side set a minimal target of 25 runs. Australia’s top-order batters chased down the paltry target in 6.4 overs to clinch a victory and take a 1-0 lead.

The hosts will be entering the forthcoming contest on the back of four consecutive Test victories, three against Pakistan and the most recent one against West Indies, and will be heavy favorites to win the encounter.

Australia vs West Indies Match Details

Match: Australia vs West Indies, 2nd Test, West Indies tour of Australia

Date and Time: January 25, 2024, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: The Gabba, Brisbane

Australia vs West Indies Head-to-Head

Australia and the West Indies have been long-time rivals. The two sides have locked horns in 119 Tests, with the Aussies winning 61 of those, compared to the Windies’ 32 wins. 25 matches between the two teams have ended in a draw.

Matches Played: 119

Australia: 61

West Indies: 32

Draw: 25

Australia vs West Indies Pitch Report

The pitch at the Gabba will pose a threat to the batters, with the bowlers making the most of it. The latest visuals of the surface showed the strip covered in grass, indicating it to be bowler-friendly and implying that the batters will have to struggle to get going.

Australia vs West Indies Weather Report

The teams would be hoping to see a result in the upcoming game, as the third, fourth and fifth days of the Test have heavy rains predicted. While there will be light showers on the initial days, the Bureau of Meteorology has predicted 30mm of rain on the last three days. The first two days have 5% of rain chances as per the forecast.

Australia vs West Indies Probable XIs

Australia

Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins(c), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

West Indies

Kraigg Brathwaite(c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kirk McKenzie, Alick Athanaze, Kavem Hodge, Justin Greaves, Joshua Da Silva(w), Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Kemar Roach, Shamar Joseph

Australia vs West Indies Match Prediction

Given Australia’s current form in the red-ball format and also their record against the West Indies, they are most likely to win the forthcoming encounter and finish a 2-0 clean sweep.

Prediction: Australia to win the match.

Australia vs West Indies Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App