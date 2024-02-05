Australia vs West Indies, 3rd ODI: Probable XI, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Australia and West Indies are set to lock horns in the third ODI of the three-match series on Tuesday, February 6 at the Manuka Oval in Canberra.

Australia have already taken an unassailable lead of 2-0 after they won the second ODI on Sunday by 83 runs at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday. After being put in to bat first, Australia scored 258 for the loss of nine wickets in 50 overs. Sean Abbot, batting at No. 8, scored 69 runs off 63 balls with one four and four sixes, helping the Aussies post a competitive score.

Gudakesh Motie was the pick of the bowlers for the West Indies after he finished with figures of 10-0-28-3. Alzarri Joseph and Romario Shepherd accounted for two scalps each.

Thereafter, Australia bowled their opponents out for 175 in 43.3 overs. Keacy Carty top-scored for the visitors with 40 runs off 51 balls, but he did not get enough from the others.

Josh Hazlewood and Abbot picked up three wickets apiece. Abbott won the Player of the Match award for his all-round showing.

Australia vs West Indies Match Details

Match: Australia vs West Indies, 3rd ODI, West Indies tour of Australia

Date and Time: February 6, 2023, 09:00 am IST

Venue: Manuka Oval, Canberra

Australia vs West Indies Head-to-Head

Australia and West Indies have faced each other in 145 ODIs since their first meeting back in 1975. The Aussies are leading with 78 wins.

Matches Played: 145

Australia: 78

West Indies: 61

Tie: 3

N/R - 3

Australia vs West Indies Pitch Report

The average score at the Manuka Oval is over 300, which means that a high-scoring match is on the cards. Toss is going to play a crucial role as nine out of 10 matches have been won by the team winning the toss.

Australia vs West Indies Weather Report

There is a 20 percent chance of rain throughout the duration of the match. Temperatures will be around the 19-degree Celsius. The humidity will be on the higher side with the numbers in the 90s.

Australia vs West Indies Probable XIs

Australia

Jake Fraser-McGurk, Josh Inglis (wk), Cameron Green, Steven Smith (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Short, Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Will Sutherland, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

West Indies

Alick Athanaze, Justin Greaves, Kjorn Ottley, Shai Hope (c & wk), Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Oshane Thomas

Australia vs West Indies Match Prediction

Australia have looked in decent form in the series, a reason why they are 3-0 up. Steve Smith and Co. now have the chance to whitewash their opponents.

Prediction: Australia to win the match.

Australia vs West Indies Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Hotstar

