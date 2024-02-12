Australia vs West Indies, 3rd T20I: Probable XI, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The Australian home summer is getting to an end. The third and final game of the T20I series between the Aussies and West Indies will be played at the Perth Stadium in Perth on Tuesday, February 13. This will be the Australian men's team's final international game of the summer.

Australia were ruthless in the second T20I at the Adelaide Oval, beating West Indies comprehensively to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. The hosts have looked a far better side and will be keen to inflict a whitewash in Perth.

In the second T20I, Australia were asked to bat first and it was a one-man show as Glenn Maxwell played a sensational knock to help his side post a mammoth 241-run total. He hit 12 boundaries and eight maximums to score 120* off just 55 balls while Tim David also played a good cameo of 31* off 14 balls.

In reply, West Indies kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Skipper Rovman Powell scored a quickfire 36-ball 63 and Andre Russell (37) while Jason Holder (28*) also played a handy cameo but it wasn’t enough as the Windies fell short by 34 runs.

It was a solid all-around effort from the Aussies to go 2-0 up in the three-match series. The Windies will have to pull up their socks and put in an improved performance on Tuesday if they are to avoid a whitewash.

Australia vs West Indies Match Details:

Match: Australia vs West Indies, 3rd T20I, West Indies tour of Australia, 2024

Date and Time: February 13, 2023, Tuesday, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Perth Stadium, Perth

Australia vs West Indies Head-to-Head

Australia and the West Indies have faced each other 21 times in the shortest format. Australia have won 11 games so far whereas West Indies have won 10.

Matches played: 21

Australia won: 11

West Indies won: 10

Australia vs West Indies Pitch Report

The pitch at the Perth Stadium assists pace bowling. There will be extra zip off the surface and the extra bounce keeps the pacers interested. There will be a nice carry throughout the game and the batters will have to adapt to the conditions quickly before they can start playing freely.

Australia vs West Indies Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet both sides on Tuesday. The temperature in Perth is expected to range between 18 and 34 degrees Celsius.

Australia vs West Indies Probable XIs

Australia

Probable XI

David Warner, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh (c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson, Jason Behrendorff, Josh Hazlewood/Sean Abbott.

West Indies

Probable XI

Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shai Hope/Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph.

Australia vs West Indies Match Prediction

Australia have already taken an unassailable lead in the series and will be eyeing a whitewash on Tuesday. The West Indies failed to fire in unison in both T20Is and will be hoping to finish the series on a winning note.

Australia look like a settled unit and expect them to clean-sweep the series on Tuesday.

Prediction: Australia to win this contest.

Australia vs West Indies Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ HotStar

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App

Poll : Johnson Charles to score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes