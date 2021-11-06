Australia vs West Indies Prediction: Who will win today's T20 World Cup 2021 match?

Prior to the start of the 2021 T20 World Cup, you might've expected this West Indies vs Australia game to have more context to it. But only one team stands a chance of qualifying for the playoffs, slightly dampening the aura around what is one of the most high-profile encounters on the T20I calendar.

Group 1 was always going to be tough to qualify from, but few could've predicted how spectacularly the defending champions' campaign would unravel this year. Losses to England, South Africa and Sri Lanka have pushed West Indies' T20 World Cup hopes beyond salvation, but they are a proud bunch who would like to sign off on a high.

Meanwhile, Australia can't afford anything but a win. With England and South Africa set to lock horns later in the day in the final Group 1 encounter, the Kangaroos' qualification could even come down to net run rate. Australia will be keen to make the most of the dysfunction in the West Indies lineup and avoid any incidents en route to a semi-final spot.

The Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi will play host to the clash on Saturday, November 6.

West Indies are dangerous even without the subtext of essentially having nothing to play for in the T20 World Cup. But now, as a horde of legends reach their final involvement with the national side, they are positively menacing.

Dwayne Bravo will suit up for West Indies for one final time in international cricket. While Chris Gayle has claimed he wants the 2022 T20 World Cup to be his swansong, his form has deteriorated rapidly and he desperately needs to prove he still belongs on the big stage. Lendl Simmons, who stands little chance of making the playing XI, is also nearing the end of his international career.

With other veterans like Ravi Rampaul also likely to call it curtains soon, West Indies will want a farewell for those who have served them well over the years. And without anything weighing them down, the power-packed batting lineup might finally be able to flex their muscles.

Things won't be easy against Australia, though. Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Adam Zampa have all been exceptional in the T20 World Cup so far, and barring an off day against England, the Aussies have been fairly ruthless with their performances.

David Warner isn't at his fluent best, but he is showing fleeting signs of genuine form. Aaron Finch and Mitchell Marsh dazzled briefly but brightly against Bangladesh in the previous game, while Marcus Stoinis and Steve Smith have done decently in the T20 World Cup so far.

The chasing team is expected to have a significant advantage in Abu Dhabi. While the last three games at the venue have been won by the team batting first, the stat should be taken with a pinch of salt due to a clear difference in quality between the sides. One such instance was West Indies' loss to Sri Lanka, where none of the batters barring Nicholas Pooran and Shimron Hetmyer got going.

Do Australia have bowlers with an X-factor similar to someone like Wanindu Hasaranga? Maheesh Theekshana bowled an excellent spell too, and the Kangaroos have only Glenn Maxwell as a second spinner. The Windies batters enjoy pace on the ball but not express pace, and Australia's bowlers might fit into that exact category of favorable match-ups for the Caribbean side.

However, Australia have a lot on the line and have played a decent brand of cricket in the T20 World Cup thus far. While it would be impossible to rule out West Indies, who are due one performance where everything clicks, Australia have a plethora of weaknesses to exploit.

Aaron Finch's men might do just enough to get over the line and put themselves in an excellent position to seal a semi-final spot, although West Indies could give the T20 World Cup script a famous twist.

Prediction: Australia to win Match 38 of the T20 World Cup

