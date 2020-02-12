×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Australia women emerge victorious over India in tri-series final

Astha S
CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 12 Feb 2020, 13:25 IST

Women
Women's T20 Tri-Series Final - Australia v India

The final of the women's T20I tri-series saw India and Australia battle it out for the title. In what proved to be a thrilling finale, Australia showcased their mettle yet again as they successfully defended a total of 155 with a clinical bowling performance accompanied by impeccable fielding.

Australia innings

Brief scores: Australia 155/6; Beth Mooney 71* (54), Meg Lanning 26 (19), Ashleigh Gardner 26 (24)

Despite losing an early wicket, Australia managed to conjure impressive partnerships that kept the scoreboard moving. Opener Beth Mooney, along with Ashleigh Gardner (26 off 24 balls) and captain Meg Lanning (26 off 19 balls) anchored the innings during the start and middle overs.

The 15th and 16th overs saw the fall of two crucial wickets. But a quick-fire 18 off just 7 balls by Rachel Haynes, coupled with the continued onslaught by Mooney - who remained not out at 71* (off 54 balls) - ensured a total of 155 runs for the Australian side.

Beth Mooney
Beth Mooney

India innings

Brief scores: India 144 all out; Smriti Mandhana 66 (37), Richa Ghosh 17 (23)

India's first over was promising, studded with a spectacular four and a six off Shafali Verma's bat. However, the fall of crucial wickets in subsequent overs saw the required run-rate climb.

The 15th over proved to be a turning point in the match as India lost their star opener Smriti Mandhana, who had scored 66 off 37 balls and remained the top-scorer of the innings.

While the wickets continued to fall in the subsequent overs, two successive boundaries by Taniya Bhatia at the end of the penultimate over kept the game alive. But India's hopes dwindled again in the final over as the Australian bowlers and fielders put in a masterful display of cricket.

Advertisement

Jess Jonassen sealed the victory by claiming two more wickets in the final over.

A spectacular show

Women
Women's T20 Tri-Series Final - Australia v India

For her spectacular bowling performance and figures of 5-12 (4), Jonassen was named the Player of the Match.

The Player of the Series title went to Beth Mooney for her impressive contributions throughout the tournament.

Published 12 Feb 2020, 13:24 IST
Women's Tri-Series in Australia 2020 Indian Women's Cricket Team Australia Women Cricket Smriti Mandhana Jess Jonassen
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Women's Tri-Series in Aus 2020 3rd Place Playoff
| Tue, 28 Jan
ENG-W 191/7 (20.0 ov)
TBA 144/9 (20.0 ov)
England Women won by 47 runs
ENG-W VS TBA live score
Match 1 | Fri, 31 Jan
ENG-W 147/7 (20.0 ov)
IND-W 150/5 (19.3 ov)
India Women won by 5 wickets
ENG-W VS IND-W live score
Match 2 | Sat, 01 Feb
ENG-W 156/4 & 10/0 (0.4 ov)
AUW 156/8 & 8/0 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (England Women win the one over eliminator)
ENG-W VS AUW live score
Match 3 | Sun, 02 Feb
IND-W 103/9 (20.0 ov)
AUW 104/6 (18.5 ov)
Australia Women won by 4 wickets
IND-W VS AUW live score
Match 4 | Fri, 07 Feb
IND-W 123/6 (20.0 ov)
ENG-W 124/6 (18.5 ov)
England Women won by 4 wickets
IND-W VS ENG-W live score
Match 5 | Sat, 08 Feb
AUW 173/5 (20.0 ov)
IND-W 177/3 (19.4 ov)
India Women won by 7 wickets
AUW VS IND-W live score
Match 6 | Sun, 09 Feb
AUW 132/7 (20.0 ov)
ENG-W 116/7 (20.0 ov)
Australia Women won by 16 runs
AUW VS ENG-W live score
Third Place Playoff | Today
ENG-W 159/5 (20.0 ov)
CAXI-W 130/6 (20.0 ov)
England Women won by 29 runs
ENG-W VS CAXI-W live score
Final | Today
AUW 155/6 (20.0 ov)
IND-W 144/10 (20.0 ov)
Australia Women won by 11 runs
AUW VS IND-W live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in New Zealand 2020
Bangladesh in Pakistan 2020
England in South Africa 2019/20
Australia in South Africa 2020
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2020
Women's Tri-Series in Aus 2020 3rd Place Playoff
ICC Under 19 World Cup
South Africa Women in New Zealand 2020
Women's World Twenty20
Women's World Twenty20
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
India A in New Zealand 2020
Big Bash League
England Lions in Australia 2020
Australian Sheffield Shield
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
Pakistan Super League
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us