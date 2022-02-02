Australia Women vs England Women 1st ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

The first game of the three-match ODI series of the Ashes between Australia Women and England Women will be played on February 3rd at Manuka Oval in Canberra.

Australia Women currently lead the Ashes series by a 6-4 margin. The only Test between the two sides ended in a draw after going down to the wire. England needed 12 runs to win while the hosts needed a wicket in a thrilling finish but it ultimately finished in a stalemate.

Now the action shifts to the shorter format and both sides will look to come out all guns blazing in the ODI series. A win for Australia Women would see them claim the Ashes whereas the England Women need to win the ODI series by a margin of 3-0 or 2-0 to regain the Ashes.

It will all come down to handling nerves in crunch situations in the ODI series.

Australia Women vs England Women Match Details:

Match: Australia Women vs England Women, 1st ODI, Women’s Ashes, 2022

Date and Time: February 3rd 2022, Thursday, 08:40 AM IST

Venue: Manuka Oval, Canberra

Australia Women vs England Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Manuka Oval is a balanced track. The batters have to be patient early in their innings as bowlers will get some movement with the new ball. Once set, the batters can play their strokes freely.

Australia Women vs England Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Canberra is expected to range between 9 and 22 degrees Celsius. There will be a cloud cover throughout the day, with rain predicted in the evening.

Australia Women vs England Women Probable XIs

Australia Women

Meg Lanning will continue to lead the side and will look to retain the Ashes by winning the first game of the ODI series.

Probable XI

Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Rachael Haynes, Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Alana King

England Women

Heather Knight has been in a rich vein of form. She scored a scintillating century in the only Test and will look to lead by example in the upcoming ODI series.

Probable XI

Tammy Beaumont, Danielle Wyatt, Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver, Mady Villiers, Amy Ellen Jones (wk), Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Anya Shrubsole, Sophie Ecclestone

Australia Women vs England Women Match Prediction

The hosts have the momentum behind them heading into the series. The English side, meanwhile, need to be at their absolute best to keep the multi-format series alive.

Australia have a good balance to their side and are expected to come out on top in the first ODI.

Prediction: Australia Women to win this encounter.

Australia Women vs England Women live telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

