Australia Women vs England Women 1st T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

Australia women are set to host England women in a multi-format series, with the T20Is starting on January 20 at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide.

Australia are a quality side led by Meg Lanning. They have all their bases covered and bat deep, which has been key to their success across formats.

The Aussies have not only been dominant at home but also away from home, which makes them the No.1 T20I team according to the ICC rankings. They will be looking to replicate the performance of the men's team in the recently concluded Ashes.

The English women are a formidable set-up, paired with the aggressive leadership of Heather Knight, making them a quality side. They are the No.2 ranked T20I team and are current champions of the ODI World Cup.

They will look to avenge the loss that the men’s team suffered in the Ashes. They have been in great form in the shortest format of the game and will look to come out on top in what is going to be a tough test of their skills.

Australia Women vs England Women, 1st T20I Match Details

Match: Australia women vs England women, 1st of 3 T20Is

Date: January 20, 2022

Time: 1:40 PM IST

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Australia Women vs England Women, 1st T20I Pitch Report

The surface at Adelaide is a good cricketing surface. The pitch is expected to assist the batters, who can play their shots post a careful initial passage of play.

The pacers need to provide their team with timely breakthroughs. The pacers can very well dictate terms on this surface.

Teams will look to win the toss and chase on this surface.

Australia Women vs England Women, 1st T20I Weather Report

Clear skies are expected to be a feature of matchday. Temperatures are expected to range between 23 and 34 degrees Celsius. No rain is expected throughout the day.

Australia Women vs England Women, 1st T20I Probable XIs

Australia Women

Australia will be missing the services of their stalwart opening batter Beth Mooney following her jaw fracture during a training session. Alyssa Healy will go about her job as usual at the top of the order.

Meg Lanning, Tahlia McGrath and Rachel Haynes will play crucial roles with the bat. Tayla Vlaeminck, Jess Jonassen and Hannah Darlington will be leading the bowling charge.

Probable XI

Alyssa Healy (wk), Rachel Haynes, Meg Lanning (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Jess Jonassen, Tayla Vlaeminck, Hannah Darlington, Meghan Schutt.

England Women

Danni Wyatt, Heather Knight and Tammy Beaumont will play crucial roles with the bat in hand. Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone and Kate Cross will play imperative roles with the ball.

Probable XI

Danni Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Natalie Sciver, Heather Knight (c), Amy Jones (wk), Sophia Dunkley, Maia Bouchier, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Tash Farrant.

Australia Women vs England Women, 1st T20I Match Prediction

Both sides have a fair share of match-winners amongst their ranks. Their current form and the advantage of playing at home makes Australia favorites to emerge victorious in this encounter.

England won't be pushovers and are expected to put up a tough fight. A strong bowling performance from the visitors could see Australia reeling in this fixture.

Australia Women vs England Women 1st T20I TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar

