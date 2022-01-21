Australia Women vs England Women 2nd T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

Australia Women and England Women are set to lock horns in the second game of the three-match T20I series in the Women's Ashes on Saturday, January 22. Adelaide Oval will host the encounter.

Australia, led by Meg Lanning, got off to a thunderous start in the series after winning the opening game by nine wickets on January 20 at the same venue. The Aussies also recorded their highest-ever run-chase in the format, having chased down 170 in just 17 overs.

After being put in to bat first, England put up a competitive score of 169/4 on the board. Opener Danni Wyatt came to the party as she top-scored with a 54-ball 70, laced with six fours and three sixes. Tammy Beaumont and Nat Sciver also got useful scores in the 30s.

Tahlia McGrath was the pick of the Aussie bowlers with three wickets for only 26 runs on an excellent batting surface. Alana King, who made her international debut on Thursday after impressing for the Perth Scorchers in the WBBL, got the wicket of Beaumont, who was looking ominous.

Australia lost Alyssa Healy early in their run-chase as Sophie Ecclestone gave England their first breakthrough. From there on, Lanning and McGrath's unbeaten 144-run stand took the hosts over the finish line. After showing her prowess with the ball, McGrath smashed an unbeaten 49-ball 91.

Australia Women vs England Women, 2nd T20I Match Details

Match: Australia Women vs England Women, 2nd of 3 T20Is.

Date: January 22, 2022.

Time: 8:40 AM IST.

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide.

Australia Women vs England Women, 2nd T20I Pitch Report

The pitch in Adelaide was a belter for batting in the first game of the series. The track isn't expected to change characteristics and bowlers will have to work hard to get wickets. Chasing should be the way forward for the team winning the toss.

Australia Women vs England Women, 2nd T20I Weather Report

There is a chance of rain around 12 PM and 1 PM which could cause a short delay at the start of the game. Conditions will be cloudy throughout the duration of the encounter. The temperature will be around the 25-degree Celsius mark.

Australia Women vs England Women, 2nd T20I Probable XIs

Australia

Probable XI

Alyssa Healy (wk), Meg Lanning (c), Tahlia McGrath, Rachael Haynes, Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Nicola Carey, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Tayla Vlaeminck, Megan Schutt.

England

Probable XI

Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Natalie Sciver, Heather Knight (c), Amy Ellen Jones (wk), Sophia Dunkley, Maia Bouchier, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Freya Davies.

Australia Women vs England Women, 2nd T20I Match Prediction

Australia looked at their very best in the first match, especially in the batting department. Their bowlers were also pretty much on the mark.

McGrath in particular will be high on confidence after her all-round showing in the opener. It wouldn't be a surprise if Australia took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series by the end of the game.

Prediction: Australia to win the match.

Australia Women vs England Women 2nd T20I TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: Sony Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Sony LIV.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra

