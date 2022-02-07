Australia Women vs England Women 3rd ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

The final game of the Women’s Ashes 2022 will be the third ODI between Australia and England and it will be played at the Junction Oval in Melbourne. Australia have already won the Ashes and the English side will be looking for a consolation win.

Australia Women were ruthless in the second ODI. After electing to bowl first, the Southern Stars bowled brilliantly as the none of the English batters got going. Sophie Ecclestone top-scored with the bat as the England Women were bundled out for 129 in the 46th over. The wickets were spread among the Aussie bowlers.

The hosts got off to a shaky start but a well-composed inning from Ellyse Perry helped them chase down the total with five wickets in hand. The English bowlers picked up two early wickets but failed to create further inroads as they suffered another loss.

The Southern Stars have been fantastic in the Ashes so far and they will be looking to keep performing in the same way. England Women have been struggling in the last few games and they need to bring out their A game to register their first win of the tour. They have failed to fire in unison and need to be on their toes on Wednesday in the final game of the tour.

Australia Women vs England Women Match Details:

Match: Australia Women vs England Women, 3rd ODI, Women’s Ashes, 2022

Date and Time: February 8th 2022, Tuesday, 04:35 AM IST

Venue: Junction Oval, Melbourne

Australia Women vs England Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Junction Oval is a balanced track. The batters have to be patient early in their innings as the new ball bowlers will get some movement off the surface. The bowlers have to be disciplined with their lines and lengths while bowling on this surface. Expect the surface to stay true throughout the course of the match.

Australia Women vs England Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Melbourne is expected to range between 21 and 31 degrees Celsius. There will be a cloud cover throughout the day.

Australia Women vs England Women Probable XIs

Australia Women

The bowlers bowled brilliantly with Ellyse Perry and Tahlia McGrath finishing with three wickets each as they knocked over England Women on 129. Ellyse Perry was good with the bat scoring 40 and Ashleigh Gardner remained unbeaten on 31 to guide her side across the line.

Probable XI

Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy (wk), Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt

England Women

The batters struggled throughout the innings. Sophie Ecclestone remained unbeaten on 32 as they were knocked over on 129. Kate Cross picked up two wickets but they were unsuccessful in defending the total.

Probable XI

Lauren Winfield Hill, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver, Amy Ellen Jones (wk), Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Anya Shrubsole

Australia Women vs England Women Match Prediction

Having won the Ashes, the Australian Women will be riding with confidence and it will be challenge for the English Women to stop their progress. Heather Knight’s side has looked out of sorts in the series and need something special to finish the series on a high.

Australia looks a settled unit and expect them to come out on top in the final game of the Ashes.

Prediction: Australia Women to win this encounter.

Australia Women vs England Women live telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

