Australia Women vs England Women 3rd T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

The third and final game of the T20I series between Australia Women and England Women will be played on January 23. The second T20I was washed out due to rain. Australia currently lead the multi-format Ashes series 3-1.

Australia won the first game comprehensively. They chased down 170 in 17 overs, thanks to a solid partnership between Meg Lanning and Tahlia McGrath. The English batters did a fine job, but their bowlers failed to step up and take opposition wickets.

Both teams arrived at the Adelaide Oval for the second game, where Meg Lanning won the toss and opted to bowl first. England openers provided a steady start, scoring 25 in 4.1 overs before the rains arrived.

With the rain showing no signs of relenting, the game had to be called off. Now both teams will lock horns in the final game of the T20I series, where they'll look to grab two points. Expect another cracking contest on Sunday before the action shifts to the longest format of the game.

Australia Women vs England Women Match Details

Match: Australia Women vs England Women, 3rd T20I, Women's Ashes, 2022

Date and Time: January 23 2022, Sunday, 08:40 AM IST.

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Adelaide Oval is a belter of a track. Batters enjoy batting on this surface, as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. Bowlers will need to be disciplined with their lines and lengths.

Weather Forecast

The temperature in Adelaide is expected to hover between 21 to 24 degrees Celsius on Matchday. There is a high chance of rain predicted, but a full game should ensue.

Probable XIs

Australia Women

Australian bowlers struggled a bit in the first T20I, but bowled well in the second. Their batters have been ruthless, and will be eager to keep performing in the same way in the final T20I.

Probable XI

Meg Lanning (c), Alyssa Healy (wk), Tahlia McGrath, Rachael Haynes, Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Nicola Carey, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Darcie Brown, Megan Schutt.

England Women

They failed to defend 170 runs in the first T20I, so they need to up the ante in the third game of the series to take two crucial points.

Probable XI

Tammy Beaumont, Danielle Wyatt, Natalie Sciver, Heather Knight (c), Amy Ellen Jones (wk), Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Freya Davies.

Match Prediction

Australia lead the multi-format Ashes series 3-1. Only 4.1 overs were possible in the second T20I, so both teams will look to grab two crucial points on Sunday. It could be another intense battle between bat and ball on Sunday. Australia have a good balance, so expect them to come out on top on Sunday.

Prediction: Australia to win this game.

Live telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Sony LIV.

Edited by Bhargav

