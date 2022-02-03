Australia Women vs England Women ODI series 2022: Full schedule, squads, live streaming and match timings

Australia Women will host England Women in a three-match ODI series starting on Thursday, February 3.

The multi-format series started with a three-match T20I series. Australia won the first T20I to bag two valuable points. The remaining two clashes ended without a result due to poor weather. At the end of the T20I series, Australia led England 4-2 on points.

With both teams giving their best in the only Test, the contest ended in a thrilling draw on the final day, with both England and Australia earning two valuable points. Following the conclusion of the Test, Australia now lead their visitors 6-4 in the multi-format series.

The Women's ODI World Cup is coming up. So the upcoming three-match ODI series between England and Australia will provide the players a good opportunity to prepare for the mega event. Meg Lanning and Heather Knight will lead the two teams respectively.

Head-to-head record: Australia Women vs England Women in ODIs

A total of 80 ODIs have been played between the two teams so far, with England winning 21 and Australia emerging victorious in 53. Five games ended without a result, while one ended in a tie.

The last time the two teams met in this format was in July 2019 when Australia beat England by 194 runs.

Match schedule and timings (All times in IST)

1st ODI: February 3

Venue: Manuka Oval, Canberra, 8:40 AM.

2nd ODI: February 6

Venue: Junction Oval, Melbourne, 4:35 AM.

3rd ODI: February 8

Venue: Junction Oval, Melbourne, 4:35 PM.

One can follow Sportskeeda's live commentary of the Australia Women vs England Women ODI series here.

Telecast and live streaming details

Fans can catch live action on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 1 HD and Sony Liv App in India.

Here's a list of streaming and telecast details for the Australia vs England Women ODI series:

India: Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 1 HD.

Australia: Kayo Sports.

UK: BT Sport.

Squads

Australia Women

Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes, Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Hannah Darlington, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck.

England Women

Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Maia Bouchier, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Tash Farrant, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Mady Villiers, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Danni Wyatt.

