Australia Women vs England Women Only Test: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

The only Test of the Ashes series between Australia Women and England Women will kick off on January 27 at Manuka Oval in Canberra. With a total of four points up for grabs, both sides will come out hard in the Test match.

The Australia Women currently lead the England Women by a 4-2 margin on points in this series. After Australia earned a comprehensive win in the first T20I, the next two games were abandoned due to rain, with the two teams sharing one point each. The Southern Stars will look to extend their lead in the multi-format series.

Meg Lanning will continue to lead the Australia Women. They recently suffered a blow, with quick Tayla Vlaeminck being ruled out of the series. 19-year-old pacer Stella Campbell has been named as her replacement. The Australian Women have had the wood over the England Women in the longest format in recent times and will look to continue their dominance in whites.

England Women, meanwhile, have to be at their absolute best to register their first win of the tour. After the last two T20I games got washed out, they will be hoping for a change in fortunes with the change in format. Heather Knight will be eager to lead the side by example in the only Test.

Australia Women vs England Women Match Details:

Match: Australia Women vs England Women, Only Test, Women’s Ashes, 2022

Date and Time: January 27th 2022, Thursday, 04:30 AM IST

Venue: Manuka Oval, Canberra

Australia Women vs England Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Manuka Oval is a balanced track. The batters have to be patient early in their innings as the bowlers will get some movement with the new ball. The batters can play their strokes freely, once set.

Australia Women vs England Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Canberra on the opening day of the Test is expected to range between 16 and 29 degrees Celsius. Rain is predicted over the next four days.

Australia Women vs England Women Probable XIs

Australia Women

Meg Lanning will be leading the side in the Test. The likes of Lanning, Ellyse Perry and Jess Jonassen will continue to play a vital role for the Aussies.

Probable XI

Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Rachael Haynes, Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

England Women

Heather Knight will hope to inspire her side to bounce back as they search for their first win of the tour.

Probable XI

Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Winfield Hill, Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver, Maia Bouchier, Amy Ellen Jones (wk), Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Anya Shrubsole, Sophie Ecclestone

Australia Women vs England Women Match Prediction

We expect an intense battle between the two sides. It will all come down to doing the basics right.

With rain predicted over the course of four days, we might end up getting a draw in the end.

Prediction: Draw.

Australia Women vs England Women live telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

