Australia Women vs England Women T20I Series 2022: Full schedule, squads, match timings, telecast and live streaming details

Adelaide Oval is all set to host the three-match T20I series between Australia Women and England Women starting on January 20, Thursday.

In the previous Women's Ashes T20I series, Australia Women came out victorious against England Women by 2-1 in the three-match T20I series. Meg Lanning will lead the power-packed Australian side. Heather Knight will take over the captaincy duties of the England team.

For Australia, Beth Mooney, Georgia Wareham and Sophie Molineux will miss the tour due to injuries. England will enter the series with their strongest possible team.

Head-to-head record: Australia Women vs England Women in T20Is

Both sides have played a total of 37 T20Is thus far, with Australian Women bagging 18 wins. The English side have 19 victories to their name.

The last time the two teams met in this format was way back in February 2020. Australia won the match when the two sides met last time.

Australia Women vs England Women T20I Series 2022: Match schedule & timings (All times in IST)

1st T20I: January 20

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 1:40 PM

2nd T20I: January 22

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 8:40 AM

3rd T20I: January 23

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 8:40 AM

One can follow Sportskeeda's live commentary of the Australia Women vs England Women T20I series here.

Australia Women vs England Women T20I Series 2022: Telecast & live streaming details

Fans can catch live action on Sony Sports Network and Sony LIV App in India.

Here's a list of streaming and telecast details for the Australia Women vs England Women T20I series:

UK: BT Sport

India: Sony Sports Network and Sony LIV

Australia Women vs England Women T20I Series 2022: Squads

Australia Women

Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Hannah Darlington, Ashleigh Gardner, Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Meg Lanning (c), Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Grace Harris.

England Women

Also Read Article Continues below

Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Maia Bouchier, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Tash Farrant, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Mady Villiers, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Danni Wyatt.

Edited by Diptanil Roy