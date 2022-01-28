Australia Women vs England Women Test Series 2022: Full schedule, squads, and match timings

Australia Women and England Women will play against each other in a one-off Test at Manuka Oval, Canberra starting from January 27, Thursday.

Australia Women are coming into this Test after drawing a one-off day-night Test against India Women way back in October 2021. Ashleigh Gardner was the star of the game with a crucial half-century and also shone with the ball.

Gardner, who has picked the brain of fellow off-spinner Nathan Lyon, will be aiming to recreate similar efforts in this encounter. Stella Campbell, the right-arm medium-pacer, has been drafted into the squad as the most recent addition.

Australia Women are currently leading the multi-format series 2022 4-2 after winning the first T20I of the three-match T20I series. They will be aiming to claim an unassailable lead of 8-2 after winning the one-off Test.

England Women, on the other hand, are under severe pressure after staying on the backfoot in the multi-format series. They come into this encounter after the drawn encounter against India Women in the one-off Test on June 2021.

Head-to-head record: Australia Women vs England Women in Tests

Both Australia Women and England Women have played a total of 50 Tests so far, with Australia Women winning 12 and England Women emerging victorious on 9 occasions. 29 Tests have ended in a draw so far.

The two sides last met in July 2019 in a one-off Test which ended in a draw.

Australia Women vs England Women Only Test 2022: Match schedule & timings (All times in IST)

Only Test: January 27 to January 30

Venue: Manuka Oval, Canberra, 4:30 AM

Australia Women vs England Women Only Test 2022 Telecast & live streaming details

Fans can catch the live action on the Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 1 HD & Sony Liv App in India.

Here's a list of streaming and telecast details for the Australia Women vs England Women Only Test:

India: Sony Ten 1 & Sony Ten 1 HD

Australia: Kayo Sports

UK: BT Sport

Australia Women vs England Women Only Test 2022 Squads

Australia

Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Stella Campbell, Hannah Darlington, Ashleigh Gardner, Rachael Haynes (vc), Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Meg Lanning (c), Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland

England

Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Maia Bouchier, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Tash Farrant, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver (vc), Anya Shrubsole, Mady Villiers, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Danni Wyatt

