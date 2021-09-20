Australia Women vs India Women, 1st ODI: Preview, Predicted XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Australia Women will take on India Women in the first match of a three-game ODI series on Tuesday at the Harrup Park in Mackay.

Both sides will look to start their campaign with a victory and carry forward their winning momentum into the remainder of the series. The first game is at 5:35 AM IST on Tuesday.

Match Details

Match: Australia Women vs India Women, 1st ODI.

Date and Time: September 21st, 2021 Tuesday, 05:35 AM IST.

Venue: Mackay, Australia.

Weather Report

It’s going to be sunny throughout the day, and there's no chance of rain as well. The temperature should range around 30 degrees celsius, which means a full game is on the cards.

Pitch Report

This is the first time Harrup Park will host an international match. The venue hosted six WBBL games in 2018-19. It is expected to provide the pacers with extra swing and bounce throughout the game.

Predicted Playing XIs

Australia Women

Playing XI: Alyssa Healy (WK), Rachael Haynes, Meg Lanning (C), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Stella Campbell.

India Women

Playing XI: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Mithali Raj (C), Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (WK), Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Poonam Yadav/Ekta Bisht.

Match Prediction

With a few key players missing, Australia will look to find a competitive side in the one-day series against India.

The visitors, meanwhile, are playing away from home, and will look to take inspiration from their men's team's exploits when they were Down Under last year. Australia still hold all the cards, but this is a different-looking India line-up, which the hosts should be wary of.

TV and live streaming details

TV: Sony Six.

Live Streaming: Sony Liv.

