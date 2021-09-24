Australia Women vs India Women 2nd ODI: Preview, Predicted XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Australia Women will take on India Women clash in the second ODI of their three-match series at Harrup Park in Mackay on Friday.

Australia won the first game comfortably to take a 1-0 lead in the series. Bowling first, they restricted India to just 225 runs. Captain Mithali Raj top-scored with 63, while Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghos and Jhulan Goswami made vital contributions.

However, the total was below par, and proved to be too little for the hosts. Australia scaled down the target in just 41 overs with nine wickets in hand. Rachel Haynes remained unbeaten on 93. Alyssa Healy scored 77, while Meg Lanning remained unbeaten on 53 as the top three made light work of the chase in the end.

India’s bowlers failed to challenge the hosts and did not have enough runs to play with either. Earlier, Darcie Brown picked four wickets, leading the way with the ball. Sophie Molineux and Hannah Darlington picked up two wickets apiece.

Australia dominated the visitors in all departments of the game to register the win. India will have to quickly put this loss behind them and bounce back in a must-win game to keep the series alive. Meanwhile, the hosts will eye a win to seal the series.

Match Details

Match: Australia Women vs India Women, 2nd ODI, India Women’s tour of Australia, 2021.

Date and Time: September 24th 2021, Friday, 10:40 AM IST.

Venue: Harrup Park, Mackay.

Weather Report

The forecast predicts clear skies, and it should be bright and sunny for the game.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Harrup Park is expected to be good for batting, and there should be runs for the batters once they get their eyes in. However, the pacers might get some assistance from the surface, and this should be a good contest between bat and ball.

Predicted Playing XIs

Australia Women

Rachel Haynes, Alyssa Healy and captain Meg Lanning were phenomenal in Australia's win in the first game. However, Rachel Haynes is doubtful for the second ODI, as she was struck with a painful blow on the elbow during practice.

Australia will hope for her to be available, as she has been in good form. Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney and Ashleigh Gardner are all experienced, and add strength to the side. The Aussies were clinical with the ball as well, and will look to put up another strong performance.

Predicted XI: Alyssa Healy (wk), Rachael Haynes/ Georgia Redmayne, Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Hannah Darlington, Darcie Brown.

India Women

Captain Mithali Raj showed fine form with the bat, scoring 63 runs. Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana will need to ensure they get the team off to a good start at the top.

Yastika Bhatia and Richa Ghosh made crucial contributions in the first game, and will be key once again. Deepti Sharma and Sneh Rana need to step up and make all-round contributions. Poonam Yadav, Jhulan Goswami and Pooja Vastrakar will have to take more responsibility with the ball in hand.

Predicted XI: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj (c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Poonam Yadav.

Match Prediction

Australia are in good form and look like a formidable unit, especially at home. They dominated in the first game, and will look to seal the series. India are under pressure, but have the potential to stage a comeback and level the series. They will need to be at their very best if they are to beat Australia at home, though.

TV and live-streaming details

Also Read

TV: Sony Sports Network.

Live Streaming: SonyLiv.

Edited by Bhargav