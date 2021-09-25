Australia Women vs India Women 3rd ODI: Preview, Predicted XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Australia Women and India Women will play the third and final ODI of the series at Harrup Park in Mackay on Sunday.

The hosts sealed the series with a thrilling win in the second ODI. They scaled down a target of 275 in a dramatic final over to win a battle that looked lost at one point.

India Women put up a much-improved effort with the bat from the first game. Smriti Mandhana top-scored with a brilliant 86, followed by vital contributions from Richa Ghosh (44), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar and Jhulan Goswami. Courtesy of a good batting performance, India Women set Australia a stiff target of 275.

In pursuit of the total, the hosts got off to a shaky start, losing four wickets for just 52 runs on the board. However, they stitched two excellent partnerships from there on, featuring Beth Mooney in common with Tahlia McGrath and Nicola Carey. Mooney struck a match-winning unbeaten 125 to see Australia through eventually.

After being in a position of strength, the Indian bowlers failed to hold their nerves and defend the score. Getting important partnerships at the right time was key for the hosts, which they did as the visitors failed to apply constant pressure.

Match Details

Match: Australia Women vs India Women, 3rd ODI, India Women’s tour of Australia, 2021

Date and Time: September 26th 2021, Sunday, 5:35 AM IST

Venue: Harrup Park, Mackay

Weather Report

The forecast predicts clear skies with only 10% chances of rain. Therefore, it should be bright with good playing conditions.

Pitch Report

The previous game saw a total of 275 being chased, indicating that it was a good wicket to bat on. Batters should be able to score well. The bowlers will get some help and this should be an even battle again if the bowlers bowl with discipline.

Predicted Playing XIs

Australia Women

Beth Mooney led the way with an unbeaten 125, anchoring the chase. Their middle order collapsed and the likes of Meg Lanning, Ellyse Perry and Ashleigh Garnder will look to get some runs under their belt. Tahlia McGrath (74) and Nicola Carey (39*) played well under pressure.

McGrath picked up three wickets as well in what was a good all-round performance. Sophie Molineux was extremely tidy, also taking a couple of wickets.

Predicted XI: Alyssa Healy (wk), Georgia Wareham/Georgia Redmayne, Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Hannah Darlington, Darcie Brown.

India Women

Smriti Mandhana was amongst the runs for the Indian team. She missed out on a well-deserved hundred. Richa Ghosh played well again in the middle. Shafali Verma got the start and will look to convert it into a big score in the final ODI.

The lower order contribution is something they will be pleased with. Goswami, Meghna Singh, Poorja Vastrakar all bowled well but were unable to add further wickets, which is an area they will have to improve on.

Predicted XI: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia/Punam Raut, Mithali Raj (c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar/Shikha Pnadey, Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Poonam Yadav.

Match Prediction

Australia Women continue their unbeaten run and will be determined to complete a 3-0 drubbing. India Women have nothing to lose in this game with the series already lost. They will have to play well under pressure if they want to win and end the series on a high.

Hosts Australia will be tough to get past and we can expect another thrilling contest.

TV and live streaming details

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: SonyLiv

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee