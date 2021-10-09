Australia Women vs India Women, 3rd T20I: Preview, Predicted XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The third and final game of the T20I series between Australia Women and India Women will be played at the Carrara Oval in Queensland on October 10. Australia have already taken an unassailable lead in the series.

After the first T20I was washed out due to rain, the two sides faced each other on Saturday. The Australian women held their nerves in the end to win a closely-fought contest.

After opting to bowl first, the hosts got off to a fantastic start as the Indian batters struggled against the new ball. India reeled at 25/3 at the end of the powerplay. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur tried her level best and her dismissal led to a complete collapse.

Pooja Vastrakar hit some lusty blows in the end to take her side to a respectable total of 118/9. Tayla Vlaeminck and Sophie Molinuex picked up two scalps apiece.

Australia didn’t have the best of starts to the chase as the Indian new bowlers swung the ball upfront, making life hard for the Aussie batters. Beth Mooney tried hard but lacked support from the other end as the spinners scalped wickets in the middle overs. Tahlia McGrath played a brilliant knock, remaining unbeaten on 42, to guide her side to a four-wicket win.

With the win, Meg Lanning’s side sealed the multi-format series with one game to go. The Indian women tried their level best but failed to seize the crucial moments in the game. They will try their best to finish the tour on a high.

Match Details:

Match: Australia Women vs India Women, 3rd T20I

Date and Time: October 10, 2021, Sunday, 01:40 PM IST

Venue: Carrara Oval, Queensland

Weather Report

Clear skies will greet the two sides on Sunday. It is expected to stay sunny throughout the game, with temperatures expected to range between 16 and 28 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Carrara Oval is good for batting. We have seen batters enjoy batting on this surface as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. The pacers will get seam movement off the surface. Once set, the batters can play their strokes more freely.

Predicted Playing XIs

Australia Women

The Australian bowlers did a fantastic job of restricting the Indian women to a low total but the batters struggled against the new ball. They will be hoping for contributions from the batters in the last game of the series. A change in their playing XI is highly unlikely.

Predicted XI: Allysa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Hannah Darlington, Tayla Vlaeminck

India Women

It was a disappointing showing from the Indian batters as they could only manage to put 118 on the board. Rajeshwari Gayakwad starred with the ball, picking up three wickets but needed a better performance from the other bowlers. We might see a spinner being added to the side for the final clash of the series.

Predicted XI: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Yastika Bhatia/Harleen Deol, Richa Gosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Shikha Pandey, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh/Radha Yadav

Match Prediction

It has been a hard-fought series for both sides, with the Aussies handling nerves in crunch situations to seal it with one game to go. Both sides will look to finish the series on a high.

The Australian women have the winning momentum behind them and will gain a lot of confidence with the win in their last match. Australia are expected to win the final game of the series.

TV and live streaming details:

TV: Sony Six

Live Streaming: SonyLiv

