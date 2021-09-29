Australia women vs India women, Only Test - Preview, Predicted XI, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Match Prediction and Live Streaming Details

Post the completion of what was an absolutely riveting ODI series, Australia women will take on India women in a day-night pink-ball Test starting on Thursday, September 30 at the Carrara Oval in Queensland.

The match promises to be an enthralling contest and will be the first ever day-night pink-ball Test that India play.

The series score reads 4-2 after India secured a thrilling last-over win in the final ODI fixture, with Jhulan Goswami redeeming herself to finish the game thus ending the Australian women's record 26-match winning streak in ODIs.

There will be four points on offer for the winner of the Test match and the hosts will certainly be eyeing those to gain an unassailable lead going into the T20I leg of the tour.

The two sides will be locking horns in a Test match after a gap of 15 years, with the previous game being played in 2006 where the Australians had secured a thumping innings win over India at Adelaide.

This will be India's second Test match this year after they put in a solid performance on Day 4 and managed a draw against England women.

Australia, on the other hand, will be playing a Test after two years, with their last game being against England in the 2019 Ashes.

India face stiff challenges and will need to adapt to the conditions quickly if they are to secure a win in this historic Test match.

They will dearly miss the services of Harmanpreet Kaur, who has been ruled out due to a thumb injury. Australia will play the game without Rachel Haynes, who was a key part of their side.

Plenty to look forward to as the Test match unfolds as it promises to be nothing short of an absolute humdinger of a contest.

Match Details

Match: Australia Women vs India Women, Only Test, India Women's tour of Australia, 2021.

Date: September 30, 2021 (Thursday) to October 3, 2021 (Sunday)

Time: 11:30 am IST

Venue: Carrara Oval, Queensland.

Weather Forecast

The excitement of India's first-ever day-night Test might be dampened by rain as conditions do not seem very promising for the first two days of the Test.

Fortunately, the remaining days promise to be bright and sunny, ideal conditions for some cricketing action.

Pitch Report

The track is a drop-in wicket and might have grass cover on it. The strip has traditionally been conducive for fast bowlers and could very well follow the same trend in this game as well.

Batters will need time to settle in before playing their shots.

Predicted Playing XIs

Australia women:

The hosts have plenty of quality players at their disposal despite Rachel Haynes missing out. They are expected to bat deep with plenty of all-rounders in their side. Ellyse Perry will be in the spotlight to put on a match-winning show.

Predicted XI: Beth Mooney, Alyssa Healy (wk), Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molineux, Darcie Brown, Stella Campbell.

India women:

Playing in difficult conditions, India women will turn to their experienced campaigners to do the bulk of the scoring. Mithali Raj will have to lead from the front while Jhulan Goswami will play a crucial role with the ball in hand.

Predicted XI: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Mithali Raj (c), Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Shikha Pandey.

Match Prediction

Having played a pink-ball day-night Test earlier, Australia women will certainly be more experienced and could wreak havoc in conditions that favor them. Expect a tight-fought contest that might result in the hosts edging past India women.

TV and live streaming details

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

