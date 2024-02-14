Australia Women vs South Africa Women, Only Test: Probable XI, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The multi-format series between Australia Women and South Africa Women is turning out to be an exciting one. The last match will be a Test which will get underway at the iconic WACA Ground in Perth from February 15.

Australia Women won the T20I series by a 2-1 margin. They also emerged victorious in the ODI series by the same margin.

Now, the action shifts to the longest format. It will be a historic Test as it will be the first between these two sides. South Africa Women last featured in a Test in 2022 when they faced England Women in Taunton which ended in a draw.

The Southern Stars last faced India Women in a Test in Mumbai last December where they suffered a heavy eight-wicket loss.

Australia Women vs South Africa Women Match Details:

Match: Australia Women vs South Africa Women, Only Test, South Africa Women tour of Australia, 2024

Date and Time: February 15 – February 18, 2023, Thursday, 8:30 am IST

Venue: WACA Ground, Perth

Australia Women vs South Africa Women Head-to-Head

Both Australia Women and South Africa Women are yet to face each other in the longest format. This will be the first time that these two sides will be locking horns with each other in Test cricket.

Australia Women vs South Africa Women Pitch Report

The surface at the WACA Ground assists pacers. The extra bounce often keeps the seamers interested while bowling here. Adapting to the conditions will be the key for the batters while playing at this iconic venue. A fierce battle between the bat and the ball is thus expected.

Australia Women vs South Africa Women Weather Forecast

The temperature on the opening day of the Test is predicted to range between 21 and 39 degrees Celsius. It is expected to be cloudy on the last day of the Test.

Australia Women vs South Africa Women Probable XIs

Australia Women

Probable XI

Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Darcie Brown, Kim Garth

South Africa Women

Probable XI

Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Nadine de Klerk, Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Chloe Tryon, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Nonkululeko Mlaba, Masabata Klaas, Ayanda Hlubi

Australia Women vs South Africa Women Match Prediction

Australia Women have won both the limited-overs series and lead the multi-format series. South Africa Women have shown great courage so far, but will need to fire in unison to get a result their way in the Test.

Prediction: Australia Women to win this contest.

Australia Women vs South Africa Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

