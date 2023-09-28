Australia Women vs West Indies Women T20I Series 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

Australia Women and West Indies Women are all set to meet each other for a 3-match T20I series starting from October 1. The first two games will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney and the final game will be played at The Gabba in Brisbane. The series will conclude on October 5 post which, both sides will also take on each other in a three-match ODI series later this month.

Australia Women will be spearheaded by Alyssa Healy in the upcoming T20I series. The team has won three of their last five games, two of which came in the T20 World Cup earlier this year. After triumphing in the 2023 Women’s T20 World Cup, Australia found themselves cornered when they took on England Women in a three-match T20I series.

After going 1-0 up in the series, the Aussie Women lost their remaining two matches in a closely contested manner and eventually ended up on the losing side.

West Indies Women, on the other hand, have enjoyed a magnificent run in T20I cricket in recent times. They have won five consecutive games on the trot and appear to be in sublime rhythm ahead of the series. They registered a convincing 3-0 series victory against a depleted Irish side at home earlier this year. Hayley Matthews emerged as the leading run-scorer of the series who finished the series on a high with 135 runs and 8 wickets.

Australia Women vs West Indies Women Head to Head in T20I:

Australia Women have maintained a dominant track record against West Indies Women in T20I cricket. Out of 13 T20I Australia Women have come on top on 12 occasions while West Indies Women have only been able to muster a solitary victory which came way back in 2016.

In terms of their last 5 T20I encounters, Australia Women have won 4 consecutive encounters dating back to 2018 and 2019. West Indies Women have often struggled to be at their best against thai strong side.

Australia Women vs West Indies Women 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Sunday, October 1

1st T20I - Australia Women vs West Indies Women, North Sydney Oval, Sydney, 7:00 AM

Monday, October 2

2nd T20I - Australia Women vs West Indies Women, North Sydney Oval, Sydney, 1:35 PM

Thursday, October 5

3rd T20I - Australia Women vs West Indies Women, Allan Border Field, Brisbane, 1:35 PM

Australia Women vs West Indies Women T20I Series 2023: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

The 3-match T20I series between Australia Women and West Indies Women will not be televised or streamed on any app or TV channel in India. For viewers around the world, below is the list of channels/websites they can explore:

Australia

Live telecast: Fox Sports

Live streaming: Foxtel

United Kingdom

Live telecast: Sky Sports

Live streaming: SkyGo app

West Indies

Live telecast : ESPN Caribbean

Live streaming: ESPN App

New Zealand

Live telecast: Sky Sport NZ

Live streaming: SkyGo NZ app

Australia Women vs West Indies Women T20I Series 2023: Full Squads

Australia Women

Alyssa Healy (C), Tahlia McGrath, Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Phobe Litchfield, Beth Mooney (wk), Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

West Indies Women

Hayley Matthews (C), Shemaine Campbelle, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Shabika Gajnabi, Jannillea Glasgow, Chenille Henry, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack, Stafanie Taylor, Zaida James, Rashada Williams (wk)