×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Australian batsmen one step ahead of New Zealand, reveals Neil Wagner

Anuj Nitin Prabhu
CONTRIBUTOR
News
Published Dec 28, 2019
Dec 28, 2019 IST

Wagner toiled really hard in the Melbourne heat and ended up with figures of 4/83.
Wagner toiled really hard in the Melbourne heat and ended up with figures of 4/83.

New Zealand bowlers toiled really hard in the first innings of the Boxing Day Test at the MCG with Neil Wagner being the pick of the bowlers ending up with figures of 4/83. But the Australian batsmen were just too good with Travis Head (114), Steve Smith (85) and Tim Paine (79) scoring important runs to help them post a mammoth first-innings total of 467.

"Pretty tough day. We put in a lot of hard work yesterday and were hoping for some rewards early doors and there wasn't any," Wagner told in a press conference at the end of day two.

"We kept fighting and I think that's one of the personalities of this team, we kept giving everything. The opportunities didn't really always go our way," he further added.

New Zealand bowlers tried to change their tactics, with Wagner bowling a barrage of bouncers and short deliveries to unsettle the Aussies but the batsmen tackled them pretty well and cashed in when the bowlers erred in line and length.

"Full credit to the Australian batsmen. They've almost been a step ahead of us in some ways. Showed a lot of patience, some clear plans and they kept doing that through the whole innings," Wagner stated.

Wagner rounded up by also mentioning about the luck factor that quite didn't really go their way, as there were many edges that either went though gaps in the slip cordon or fell short of the slips.

You've got to be ruthless against a quality batting line up. I guess you've got to be better for longer and you need a bit of luck and we didn't really have that," he concluded.


Australia vs New Zealand 2019-20 Australia Cricket Team New Zealand Cricket Travis Head Neil Wagner
Advertisement

You may also like

Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
1st Test | Thu, 12 Dec
AUS 416/10 & 217/9
NZ 166/10 & 171/10
Australia won by 296 runs
AUS VS NZ live score
2nd Test | 05:00 AM
AUS 467/10
NZ 44/2 (18.0 ov)
Day 2 | Stumps: New Zealand trail Australia by 423 runs with 8 wickets remaining
AUS VS NZ live score
3rd Test | Fri, 03 Jan, 05:00 AM
Australia
New Zealand
AUS VS NZ preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
Australia in India 2020
India in New Zealand 2020
England in South Africa 2019/20
Ireland in West Indies 2020
South Africa Women in New Zealand 2020
India Under 19s in South Africa 2019
India A Women in Australia 2019
Big Bash League
Under 19s Quad Series in South Africa 2020
South African Domestic Four-Day Competition
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
ICC Under 19 World Cup
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us