Australian Cricket Team meets former India captain for dinner

The Australian Cricket Team met former India player Bishan Singh Bedi at the dinner hosted by Australian High Commission in India

What's the story?

The Australian Cricket Team met former India captain and spinner Bishan Singh Bedi for dinner which was hosted by the Australian High Commission in India for the members of the Australian team. The Aussies are currently participating in the 5-match ODI series against India.

The background

The Australian Team is in New Delhi right now where the 5th and the final ODI in the ongoing series against India is set to take place. The series is currently level at 2-2 and Feroz Shah Kotla hosts the decider of the series.

The details

The Australian High Commission in India invited the members of the Australian Cricket Team for dinner on March 11th. The team met Australian High Commissioner in India Harinder Sidhu and gifted her an Aussie jersey with her name and No.19 on the back.

In the same event, the team also met former India cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi.

The former spinner interacted with the members of the Australian Team and had praises for Mohali ODI's top-performer Ashton Turner.

Speaking about the team, he said," At Australian High Commission I had good cricket conversation with coach Justin Langer & saw in him a decent student of cricket. Very innocently curious & lovely listener..as was Ashton Turner..the marauder of Mohali. Cricket has a great knack of throwing up Champs from nowhere while some dream of conveyor belts..?"

Speaking about the Indian team, Bishan Singh Bedi said that the decision to exclude MS Dhoni for the last 2 games has baffled him. He also added that MS is a crucial part of Virat's performance as a captain.

What's next?

After two impressive games in Ranchi and Mohali, the Australian Team will look to seal the series at Delhi. Having already won the T20 series, a win in the 50-over format as well will boost their confidence ahead of the World Cup.