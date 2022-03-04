Australian legend Rod Marsh passes away at 74

Former Australian wicketkeeper Rod Marsh passed away at the age of 74 on Friday. He suffered a heart attack in Queensland last week and was in an induced coma at the Royal Adelaide Hospital.

Marsh represented Australia in 96 Tests, scoring 3633 runs, including three hundreds and 16 fifties, at an average of 26.51. Having made his debut in 1970, Marsh retired in 1984 with 355 dismissals as a wicketkeeper - a world record at the time.

His pairing with fast bowler Dennis Lillee was legendary and “caught Marsh, bowled Lillee” is still the world record for the best bowler-fielder combination in Test cricket. As a pair, they claimed 95 wickets in the longer format of the game.

Apart from Tests, Marsh also represented Australia in 92 ODIs, scoring 1225 runs, including four fifties.

So incredibly sad to hear of the passing of Rod (Bacchus)Marsh an absolute icon of Aust cricket. Had the pleasure of working with Rod for a number of years as a selector and you wouldn't meet a more honest, down to earth, kind hearted person. RIP

Post retirement, Marsh headed Australia's cricket academy before taking over a similar role in England ahead of the 2005 Ashes. He also served as Australia's chairman of selectors from 2014 to 2016. He was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame in 2009.

“A colossal figure in Australian cricket” - Pat Cummins pays tribute to Rod Marsh

Australian Test captain Pat Cummins paid tribute to Marsh, describing him as a colossal figure in Australian cricket. Speaking ahead of the first Test between Australia and Pakistan in Rawalpindi, Cummins said:

"Rod was a colossal figure in Australian cricket who gave close to 50 years of incredible service to Australian cricket, from his debut in the Ashes series of 1970/71, through to his time as National Selector, when many of the current group of Australian men’s players came into close contact with him.”

He added that the former cricketer was brilliant to deal with because he knew the game inside-out. The 28-year-old added:

"He had a way of dealing with you to put you at your ease. I, along with countless other people in Australia, grew up hearing the stories of him as a fearless and tough cricketer, but his swashbuckling batting and his brilliance behind the stumps over more than a decade made him one of the all-time greats of our sport, not just in Australia, but globally.”

Cummins concluded:

"When I think of Rod I think of a generous and larger-than-life character who always had a life-loving, positive and relaxed outlook, and his passing leaves a massive void in the Australian cricket community. My thoughts, and the thoughts of the entire tour party here in Pakistan, are with Rod’s wife Ros and their family at this terrible time."

Rod Marsh not on this planet anymore, I am absolutely shattered. I wouldn't be the person I am today if it wasn't for Rod and his amazing skill to know how to get the best out of every young cricketer. He just cared!! My love and thoughts go the Ros and the boys. RIP mate.

The former Australian cricketer is survived by his wife Ros and three sons - Dan, Paul, and Jamie.

